DDG, singer and actress Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, shared how he stood by her side during her battle with postpartum depression in a candid interview on BET’s For The Fellas.

While chatting alongside Nick Cannon and Lance Gross about fatherhood and the lessons they have learned along the way with host Brian “B-Mac” McIntosh, DDG, 26, shared that patience was his secret weapon while helping Halle to navigate the ebbs and flow of postpartum depression (PPD), a type of depression that affects some women after childbirth. In April, Halle revealed that she suffered from PPD three months after giving birth to their son, Halo.

“Just being patient man, just keeping that in mind when you’re going through something with her or maybe y’all might have a little disagreement or something or maybe we might butt heads here and there, but you know I try my best to be as patient as possible.”

Postpartum depression typically develops within the first few weeks to months after giving birth, though it can occur anytime during the first year postpartum. PPD can cause feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that can interfere with a woman’s ability to care for herself and her baby. According to a 2023 study, in the United States, between 29% and 44% of Black women experience symptoms of postpartum depression (PPD), yet many go undiagnosed and lack access to mental health services.

Thankfully, DDG stepped in to support the “Ungodly Hour” singer when her depression occurred. In some ways, it helped him to develop a stronger bond with their five-month-old son, Halo.

“Even though he can’t talk, I feel like we got a connection where I ‘m able to make him laugh [and] smile,” the YouTube star and rapper added. “I feel like that’s my superpower as a dad.”

Later on in the show, DDG gushed about his experience as a first-time father, telling the fellas that life has been a “blessing ever since” little Halo arrived in 2023. He showered his boo Halle with praise, calling the R&B star “a great mom.”

He added, “I know I can always rely on her.”

Nick Cannon Doesn’t Care About Criticism Connected To His Untraditional Family

Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon, who boasts a big brood of 11 with six different women, opened up about the criticism he often faces due to his untraditional family structure. The TV host and actor said he isn’t concerned about the backlash, as he does everything in his power to provide a stable and loving environment for his kids.

“I don’t owe anybody an explanation of how I father except for my children. And [as] long as the connection is there for them, as long as they’re happy with their father, it’s not going to be traditional,” The Masked Singer host explained during the discussion. “We gonna go through some stuff, but one thing every single one of my children knows is that I love them, unconditionally.”

The California native’s children include Rise Messiah Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. He is also a father to twins Zion and Zillion, and a baby daughter, Beautiful Zeppel, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Mariah Carey and the Wild’ N Out host co-parent twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also has a son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi, and a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he has one child with model Alyssa Scott. Their son Zen passed away from brain cancer at five months old in December 2021, but they welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, on December 14, 2022.

Lance Gross Is Determined To Be The Best Father

In the For The Fellas interview, Lance Gross revealed that his father passed away in 2017. Since then, the actor and model vowed to be present and active in his son’s life.

“I try to be at least a high percentage of what my father was,” he told DDG and Cannon, noting how he often leans on his close friends for fatherhood advice and support. “We always hop on the phone if we need advice from each other or if we’re going through something…so it’s shoulders to lean on. All of us want well for each other.”

Watch the full episode of For The Fellas below.