Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. addressed Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy potential for “Not Like Us” and said that “talent gets rewarded” hinting that it could indeed get a trophy.

As we await the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video it's safe to say the song has done enough damage to be considered a classic diss record. Beyond being a diss the record itself is catchy and is trending to be the Song of the Summer. Funny enough on Drake's "Family Matters" he joked Kendrick gets a Grammy for simply opening his mouth but his next might be the most expected.

According to TMZ, who caught the Record Academy CEO Harvey Mason in the airport and got his opinion. Mason kept things fairly simple and said that talent always prevails which clearly Kendrick displayed on the hit song.

“Obviously it’s a hot record,” Mason said. “Amazing artistry, great writing. The talent on that record is incredible. … Kendrick obviously has been successful with the organization so I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be [nominated]. It’s all about the quality of the record. It’s about the members. If the members like it, it’ll be nominated.”

He continued,

“I think the voting members of the academy appreciate greatness,” Mason said on Monday. “They appreciate what’s hot, what’s going on. That’s a relevant record that’s impacting on so many levels. So much creativity and talent. I like to believe that the academy members recognize that and vote appropriately.”

The song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has unified every hood in Los Angeles for The Pop Out. If the song doesn’t win a Grammy we would be absolutely surprised, but even if it doesn’t its legacy is already cemented.