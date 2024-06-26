Bossip Video
It be your own conniving kids

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz

After being confronted by the ghosts of Tejada past (Dante, Lorenzo, and Zeke) in a near-death experience, Monet found out that her own kids were behind the failed assassination attempt that left her down bad while her rival Noma expanded her crumbing empire.

At one point during the Tejadas’ latest deliciously messy dinner table tussle, Monet gets a text exposing Diana and Dru as the ones responsible for Tasha nearly knocking her off in broad daylight.

Knowing what she knows now, it’s only a matter of time before she recruits Cane (who desperately wants to be her favorite child despite smashing her biggest opp) and Tariq to go after Diana and Dru while presumably helping her to rebuild her operation.

The only problem is she doesn’t know Diana is pregnant with Tariq’s child (or someone else?) which could play a major role in which side Tariq chooses.

https://x.com/Jazs_Ray/status/1804034083451703378

With all these pieces in motion, we have no idea how Tariq slithers away from the Feds, Noma, and everybody else to make it out of this final season alive.

We also don’t know how Monet gets her revenge without trusting her enemies or making a chess move we don’t even see on the table (yet).

But, then again, will she even be able to take out Diana and Dru after pleading to the Ghosts of Tejada past to give her another chance at life? Based on the Episode 4 sneak peak below, we certainly will see.

Do you think Monet takes out Diana and Dru? If not, do you think Diana makes it to the end of the season? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the latest Power Book II: Ghost episode on the flip.

https://x.com/zacxfatima24/status/1804015704103850275

https://x.com/iamcarlyx/status/1804017630476419308

https://x.com/whitleegilbert/status/1804015721229488357

https://x.com/JrBeLikex_/status/1804024931811791295

https://x.com/Emprissianthe/status/1804023884972220741

https://x.com/jayxcaso/status/1804021658237173859

https://x.com/_718Dre/status/1804016818958356535

https://x.com/Starringstartv/status/1804023130320425447

https://x.com/b0mbchell_/status/1804016386303496396

https://x.com/keemiemillz/status/1804022781148905592

https://x.com/PoeticBlckgrl/status/1804021465626378302

