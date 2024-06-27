Bossip Video

Kandi Burruss is candidly reacting to her good girlfriend Kenya Moore’s #RHOA exit and admitting she’s “sad” about the news. “I feel like this is the end of an era,” said the singer/songwriter.

As previously reported multiple outlets confirmed this week that Kenya won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta with some claiming she was fired and others alleging that she’s “taking a break” from season 16 with an option to return.

Kenya told her #TeamTwirl fans that she has a “clean conscience” amid rumors that she unveiled sexually explicit posters of newbie Brittany Eady seemingly performing oral sex and added that she was looking forward to thriving in a “nontoxic environment.”

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue,” the former Miss USA added. “I have proof and will share soon.”

Now Kandi’s weighing in and telling her followers on Amazon Live that she’s upset to see Kenya go.

“There was an incident that happened, I wasn’t there,” said Kandi about the moment Kenya allegedly revealed the “revenge porn.” “I can’t give you details of what happened. But it makes me sad, you know, I’m not lying about how I feel because she is my friend. I do love her. ” “I do not know the other young lady so it’s not a diss to her,” she added acknowledging Brittany Eady. “I feel like Kenya, I know she goes far sometimes–I get it, but I have never known her to make up anything about anybody. And if things are out there about you, when you join a reality show, unfortunately, people are able to pull up things that you’ve done, and share them.”

She continued,

“I just kinda hate how because of the situation they decided to part ways and I just feel like dang, it wasn’t nothing else we could do. I just feel like Kenya’s a major part of the show. I feel like this is the end of an era. I don’t care who disagrees. I feel like it’s the end of an era. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t like her or whatever. You always gonna need somebody who doesn’t mind being real and keeping it 100 on camera, pushing the story, meaning like bringing up things that other people are trying to avoid.”

Her words come after she previously said she disagreed with Kenya being suspended over the photo scandal and after she told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that Kenya was just acting in housewife fashion by sharing Brittany Eady’s pics.

