WE tv is airing another brand-new music competition series, Deb’s House and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

This new series of six, one-hour episodes, follows music mogul Deb Antney, mother to Waka Flocka Flame, as she searches for the next female rap superstar.

A press release reports that in Deb’s House, produced by TeamSheed Productions, Deb Antney is on a mission to uncover and shape the future of female rap talent. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues L. Londell McMillan, Esq, owner of The Source Magazine, and multi-media personality TT Torrez, Antney who originally managed Nicki Minaj, identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé.

Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds with a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb's "chosen one."





Deb’s House Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see the female rappers facing a marketing challenge. Deb tells them about the importance of fashion in Hip-Hop and creativity.

“You gotta remember that you are a brand,” says Deb. “The one thing that’s super important is building that brand, so what better way to teach is by you designing something.”

She then introduces them to designer Willie Esco whom she’s known since the ’90s.

“He would always end me clothes no matter when I asked Willie for anything,” says Deb.

Take an exclusive look below.





A new episode of Deb’s House airs tonight, Friday, June 28 on WE tv and ALLBLK.