Shaq responds to accusations he was trolling Drake by sharing a BBL Drizzy meme on social media, insisting he wasn’t trolling.

In the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef “Not Like Us” and “BBL Drizzy” are still ringing off everywhere. The tides have turned against Drake and everyone is getting their turn kicking his back in. It’s a trend that only Drake can change with good music but until then the jokes will fly.

Recently Shaq joined in on the slander sharing a photo of himself holding Drake with a BBL.

According to HipHopDX, Shaq regrets sharing the meme after people thought he was intentionally disrespecting Drake.

“Let me apologize right quick,” the 52-year-old began. “The mistake I made was I should’ve said ‘Who did this?’.. Listen, Drake has a great sense of humor, so I thought it was funny that they did it.”

On The Big Podcast, the legendary hooper reveals he didn’t make it and figured Drake would laugh at it too.

“Like I saw ‘Shaq’s Trolling’ — no, I’m not trolling. I didn’t Photoshop it; somebody Photoshopped it […] I thought it was funny and, hopefully, [Drake] thought it was funny too. But once it went viral, I definitely took it down.”

We understand Shaq was trying to be funny but we think it’s too early to reflect and laugh at the beef. When the word is kicking your back on the same topic, there’s no humor in it. Hopefully, Drake and Shaq can connect soon and clear the air and maybe share a laugh on a different topic.

You can watch the apology below.