Ciara is keeping it real about her post-baby weight loss journey.

The “Goodies” singer shared that she is trying to lose 70 pounds after giving birth to her fourth child and third with husband Russell Wilson.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she caption a post on Instagram. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t.”

Though many moms express wanting to shape up their postpartum bodies, Ciara is also in the midst of preparing for a tour alongside Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

The tour kicks off on July 4 in Vancouver, Canada, giving Cici a few more months to get into show shape.

Though we don’t know her starting weight, it’s clear that she’s been getting her “1,2 Step” on as she posted a picture of a scale reading 181 pounds. Something tells us she’ll hit her goal weight in no time.

Ciara and Wilson‘s youngest daughter, Amora, was born in December 2023. The couple’s son, Win Harrison, came into the world three years prior. And their daughter Sienna Princess recently celebrated her sixth birthday. The singer’s son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with professional baby maker rapper Future, is nine.

There’s no word on whether or not the Wilsons are done growing their beautiful family but, for now, Ciara is focused on making us Get Up this summer. Her postpartum body has been making heads turn nonetheless but if she plans on getting even finer, we won’t complain.

Despite her musical success, Ciara has headlined very few tours. Following the release of her critically acclaimed debut album Goodies, Ciara joined Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku Lovers Tour in 2005. She later joined Chris Brown and Bow Wow for their Holiday Jam Tour. The massive success of her sophomore album Ciara: The Evolution resulted in a 17-city tour in 2006. She’d later join Rihanna on the UK leg of her Good Girl Gone Bad tour.

Ciara was a special guest on Britney Spears’ Circus tour in June 2009 for eight nights in the UK before taking over a decade away from live shows. She’ll definitely be ready to take audiences on a “Ride” this summer.