Toccara Jones Says She Discovered Drake Was Double Dipping With Her Homegirl Melyssa Ford While Getting Ready For A Date

Toccara Jones is opening up about her experience dating Drake who was apparently dating Melyssa Ford at the exact same time.

Drake has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism lately, a big majority of it stemming from his beef with Kendrick Lamar, but, the latest headlines involving the Toronto native feel sort of nostalgic, going back to the days when the only hate Drizzy got was for his overlapping relationships with famous models.

Toccara Jones recently delved into her relationship with the rapper during an interview with Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, revealing how she found out that Drake was dating her and Melyssa Ford at the same time. Jones also mentioned that the world never actually witnessed her and the Canadian rapper together, insisting nobody would have known about their fling if Ford didn’t reveal it to the world.

“Drake sought you out,” King began telling Toccora, who replied, “But you’ve never seen us together! No one’s ever seen us together, no one would have actually known that we dated if someone else wouldn’t have brought it out in an interview.” “Melyssa Ford, I know, I’m her friend,” Carlos responded.

Jones went on to say she wasn’t surprised when Ford revealed that he was dating them at the same time.

“No, actually, she had came over to my house one night, and she was talking about her new relationship or this relationship,” she explained. “I was actually getting ready to go on a date with him, so she’s in my room. I’m getting dressed, and I’m about to go meet him.”

Jones continued,

“And it was always a little weird to me, [that] she came over. I mean, not weird, but it was, a little. It was just, I don’t know, coincidence? Let’s say ‘weird’ for lack of a better word. But she was just telling me about her situation with the guy that she was dating and she went on to tell me it was Drake. Instead of me telling her right then and there, I wanted to go talk to him first. This wasn’t the first time that me and Melyssa was seeing or talking to the same guy. The first time, we handled it -– ’cause it’s always girls. You know, girl code, it’s always girl code. I’m a girl’s girl. And I just decided to handle it a little different this time when she told me about Drake.”

The model went on to say that she wanted to talk to the rapper first before bringing it up to Ford, which is exactly what she did. After their date, she went straight to Melyssa, and the whole thing went down without a hitch.

“So when she told me what was going on, I finished getting dressed, I went on my date with him, and I told him what she had just told me,” Toccara explained. “And then when I left from him, I drove over to her house, knocked on her door, and sat down and told her. [She took it] pretty calm, she was pretty calm. We just kind of looked at each other, we just, you know, took some deep breaths. It was very calm, maybe shock, you know? It was civil.” “Nobody got mad, nobody screamed, nobody cried,” she concluded. “It was just a girl’s conversation, you know. We just kind of compared notes, you know, and just put it on the table.”

You can hear her full comments about the situation below: