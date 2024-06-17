Bossip Video

Celebrities from all industries showed up to witness Gervonta Davis catch another vicious knockout, this time against Frank Martin.

Gervonta Davis is the biggest draw in boxing and after a short hiatus from the ring, he finally went head-to-head with Frank Martin. Before the fight, experts believed that Martin would pose a great threat to Davis, but there was still some doubt about what might transpire.

After Tank made Frank flinch during the face-off, many wondered if the moment might be too big for the boxer, but he held his own and even won the opening round on the scorecards. Similarly, ESPN reported that Gervonta Davis showcased very little rust in his first bout since knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023.

Ultimately, Davis kept his momentum, and a left hand in the first minutes of the eighth round sent Frank Martin to the shadow realm. After securing his win, an excited Davis backflipped off the top rope.

Celebrities from all across entertainment pulled up to witness Gervonta “Tank” Davis defend his WBA Lightweight Championship including DC Young Fly, DeMar DeRozan, Freddie Gibbs, Chase Young and John Wall.

On the floor, it was a who’s who of star power that included Rich Paul, Jayden Daniels, Kawhi Leonard, Ryan Garcia, Caleb Plant, Ezekiel Elliott, DeJounte Murray and 2 Chainz.

You can look at all the celebs at the Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight below courtesy of Cassy Athena Photos below.