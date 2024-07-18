Recording Artists

Future Unleashes Lost Video For 'Rotation' For 'DS2' Anniversary

Future Unleashes Lost Video For ‘Rotation’ To Celebrate The 9th Anniversary Of #DS2, Promises Imminent Return Of ‘DS2 Pluto’

Published on July 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Future - Wireless Festival 2024 - Day One

Future – Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

After promising a new mixtape months ago and then going missing in action, Future has returned and delivered the lost video for “Rotation.”

Future has been one of the highest-volume shooters in hip-hop for years. From Monster to his latest back-to-back offering alongside Metro Boomin his style and output are unmatched. Even after his recently released albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, he still has more in store for his fans.

Earlier this summer Pluto announced a new mixtape but he seemingly went into hiding leaving everyone in the dark.

Last night, however, he took to Instagram to release the long-lost video for the “Rotation” from his DS2 project. In the caption, he cited the 9th anniversary of the album as an inspiration and alleged that “DS2 Pluto Back.”

That’s a strong claim from the Atlanta artist whose album DS2 marked a moment in time for many fans. Even if he doesn’t recreate those iconic vibes, if he can come close we’re in store for a treat.

If we’re lucky maybe even DJ Esco will be an executive producer on the project after being on hiatus. .

Watch Future’s video for “Rotation” below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9jKPDsOnGT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

drake future Future Future 'I Never Liked You Deluxe' Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close