Future Unleashes Lost Video For 'Rotation' For 'DS2' Anniversary
Future Unleashes Lost Video For ‘Rotation’ To Celebrate The 9th Anniversary Of #DS2, Promises Imminent Return Of ‘DS2 Pluto’
After promising a new mixtape months ago and then going missing in action, Future has returned and delivered the lost video for “Rotation.”
Future has been one of the highest-volume shooters in hip-hop for years. From Monster to his latest back-to-back offering alongside Metro Boomin his style and output are unmatched. Even after his recently released albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, he still has more in store for his fans.
Earlier this summer Pluto announced a new mixtape but he seemingly went into hiding leaving everyone in the dark.
Last night, however, he took to Instagram to release the long-lost video for the “Rotation” from his DS2 project. In the caption, he cited the 9th anniversary of the album as an inspiration and alleged that “DS2 Pluto Back.”
That’s a strong claim from the Atlanta artist whose album DS2 marked a moment in time for many fans. Even if he doesn’t recreate those iconic vibes, if he can come close we’re in store for a treat.
If we’re lucky maybe even DJ Esco will be an executive producer on the project after being on hiatus. .
Watch Future’s video for “Rotation” below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9jKPDsOnGT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
- #BasketballWives: Chantel Christie Blasts Her Estranged Sis Takari Lee Amid Jackie Christie Beef, Brittany Renner Jumps In—’Terrible Azz Sister’
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 103
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025
-
New Couple??? Klay Thompson Seemingly Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Smithereens Smashing Speculation With PDA-Packed Pics