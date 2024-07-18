Future Unleashes Lost Video For ‘Rotation’ To Celebrate The 9th Anniversary Of #DS2, Promises Imminent Return Of ‘DS2 Pluto’

After promising a new mixtape months ago and then going missing in action, Future has returned and delivered the lost video for “Rotation.”

Future has been one of the highest-volume shooters in hip-hop for years. From Monster to his latest back-to-back offering alongside Metro Boomin his style and output are unmatched. Even after his recently released albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, he still has more in store for his fans.

Earlier this summer Pluto announced a new mixtape but he seemingly went into hiding leaving everyone in the dark.

Last night, however, he took to Instagram to release the long-lost video for the “Rotation” from his DS2 project. In the caption, he cited the 9th anniversary of the album as an inspiration and alleged that “DS2 Pluto Back.”

That’s a strong claim from the Atlanta artist whose album DS2 marked a moment in time for many fans. Even if he doesn’t recreate those iconic vibes, if he can come close we’re in store for a treat.

If we’re lucky maybe even DJ Esco will be an executive producer on the project after being on hiatus. .

Watch Future’s video for “Rotation” below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9jKPDsOnGT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==