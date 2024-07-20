She Cleared It: Marjorie Harvey Shuts Down Haters With Grace During Yacht Anniversary Celebration With Steve Harvey

Marjorie Harvey took time from her richtivities to give a little PSA to haters throwing shade about her looks.

After posting pictures from a lavish and luxurious anniversary trip aboard a yacht with her husband, Steve Harvey, and their children, the full-time baddie started receiving a little hate about her appearance. Apparently fed up with the noise in her comments, the 59-year-old beauty uploaded a video of herself with a gracious clapback.

“This post is for all the ones that are interested in the forehead and dark circles that I am proud to have inherited from my Daddy,” she captioned the fresh faced post. “No filters or makeup on the face that God has blessed me with at 59. The many faces that I make in the mirror. The real hair and hairlines. The products that I’m using on my hair on the Yacht that I absolutely love. Not ashamed of anything, Blessed.”

Now, THAT’S how you clear.

The Harveys are celebrating their 17th anniversary, and Marjorie has been documenting some opulent adventures for all of us poors.

The happy couple seem to have completely shut down pesky cheating rumors from earlier this year that claimed the two were headed towards divorce. Nothing a little time on a yacht can’t cure.

Marjorie also received some love from Mama Tina Knowles after posting her Cecred hair routine alongside clearing the air about her appearance.

“In the world there is so much criticism, so much hatin, so much ageism. This gorgeous lady has the courage to have a clean face, no filter, and still looks absolutely gorgeous,” the Grand Dame of the House of Knowles said. “you go my beautiful inside out sister. Hair looking healthy beautiful and strong.”

Marjorie seems to be loving her Cecred products as she had them along with her during her anniversary celebration. We love to see the ageless beauties keeping it real about what it means to serve for a lifetime.