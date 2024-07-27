Celebrity

Macy Gray Says She Uses Cocaine And Alcohol To Help Her Heal

No Grey Area: Macy Gray Says She Finds Healing In Weed, ‘A Couple Shots’ And Cocaine

Published on July 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Macy Gray performs at OUTLOUD Music Festival At 2024 WeHo Pride

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Macy Gray is taking a new approach to healing in the self-care era.

The 56-year-old singer revealed that she uses several substances to help ease her mind during a recent episode of MTV’s The Surreal Life, People reports. The celebrity cast, which includes rapper O.T. Genasis, former RHOA peach Kim Zolciak and Tom Hanks’ Jamaican mandem, Chet Hanks, was forced to attend a healing retreat in Medellin, Colombia but Gray was less than enthusiastic.

“Oh, God,” she said in the episode. “I just don’t do the hippie s—. Like, I live in L.A. — that’s hippie kingdom. If I’m healing, that’s not how I do it.”

The singer went on to clarify that her methods include,

“Like, cocaine. And a couple — a couple shots. Get those edibles down my throat, and I’m good, girl! Then order me a pizza, I’m straight! I don’t need all that s**t. I’m good.”

Gray has opened up in the past about her history of substance abuse and struggles with mental health issues over the years.

“Your mother’s always telling you, ‘Be strong and you’ll get through it. Don’t cry,'” she said, according to the outlet. “But it’s very debilitating and it’s expensive [to your mental health]. So that’s where I really want to help out as much as I can, especially with kids.”

Now, we’re not ones to judge. However, it’s a little unclear how saying she uses substances to cope would help kids who may also be struggling, but ok.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner has been busy promoting her single with Big Freedia, “I Am” and showing everybody how to do their dance, the “Roochie Roo.”

OUTLOUD Music Festival At 2024 WeHo Pride

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

Though Gray has long-standing ties to the LGBTQIA community, she came under fire in 2022 for transphobic comments made during an appearance on The Piers Morgan Show. 

“I would say a human being with boobs. You have to start there — and a vagina,” she said in response to being asked what she feels a woman is.

She also went on to say that gender-affirming surgery was not enough to identify as a woman. It seems like things smoothed over between Gray and the LGBTQIA community as she made several Pride appearances this year.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Macy Gray Newsletter the surreal life What the Hell???

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close