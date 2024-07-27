No Grey Area: Macy Gray Says She Finds Healing In Weed, ‘A Couple Shots’ And Cocaine

Macy Gray is taking a new approach to healing in the self-care era.

The 56-year-old singer revealed that she uses several substances to help ease her mind during a recent episode of MTV’s The Surreal Life, People reports. The celebrity cast, which includes rapper O.T. Genasis, former RHOA peach Kim Zolciak and Tom Hanks’ Jamaican mandem, Chet Hanks, was forced to attend a healing retreat in Medellin, Colombia but Gray was less than enthusiastic.

“Oh, God,” she said in the episode. “I just don’t do the hippie s—. Like, I live in L.A. — that’s hippie kingdom. If I’m healing, that’s not how I do it.”

The singer went on to clarify that her methods include,

“Like, cocaine. And a couple — a couple shots. Get those edibles down my throat, and I’m good, girl! Then order me a pizza, I’m straight! I don’t need all that s**t. I’m good.”

Gray has opened up in the past about her history of substance abuse and struggles with mental health issues over the years.

“Your mother’s always telling you, ‘Be strong and you’ll get through it. Don’t cry,'” she said, according to the outlet. “But it’s very debilitating and it’s expensive [to your mental health]. So that’s where I really want to help out as much as I can, especially with kids.”

Now, we’re not ones to judge. However, it’s a little unclear how saying she uses substances to cope would help kids who may also be struggling, but ok.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner has been busy promoting her single with Big Freedia, “I Am” and showing everybody how to do their dance, the “Roochie Roo.”

Though Gray has long-standing ties to the LGBTQIA community, she came under fire in 2022 for transphobic comments made during an appearance on The Piers Morgan Show.

“I would say a human being with boobs. You have to start there — and a vagina,” she said in response to being asked what she feels a woman is.

She also went on to say that gender-affirming surgery was not enough to identify as a woman. It seems like things smoothed over between Gray and the LGBTQIA community as she made several Pride appearances this year.