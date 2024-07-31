MarriedToMessiness: Dr. Heavenly Responds To Rumor She Played A Petty Part In Phaedra’s M2M Exit–‘It’s A Mixture Of Lies & Truth’

Phaedra Parks is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but is she also leaving Married to Medicine because of some pettiness from her homegirl Dr. Heavenly Kimes?

That’s the question being asked by Reality TV Blurb, which reports that the 50-year-old attorney, who recently completed Season 11 of Married to Medicine, is said to be leaving the show following conflicts involving her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and his wife, Sherien Almufti, during the series’ annual cast trip.

A report published by the Mad Beefs X account on July 29 claimed that things turned heated between Parks, Nida, and Almufti after the latter two allegedly received an invite to the cast trip from Dr. Heavenly Kimes which is shocking considering her close relationship with Parks.

According to the page, Parks got into “a huge argument with a lot of people and left the trip and the rest of the show’s filming.”

On Monday, The Neighborhood Talk provided further insight into the situation, revealing that a cast member deliberately invited Nida and Almufti to “confront” Parks during the trip. According to the report, Almufti allegedly “went off” on the seasoned peach holder during their intense confrontation. The heated encounter led to Parks losing her temper with the Married to Medicine production crew, resulting in her immediate resignation from the show.

Dr. Heavenly Addressed The Rumors On X

As speculation about Parks’ departure flooded the internet, Dr. Heavenly Kimes stepped in to clear the air about the rumors…. well sort of. During a Q&A live stream with fans, the reality TV star had this to say when asked if she invited Nida and his wife to the cast trip;

“I know one thing. It’s a lie… part of it’s true but it’s a mixture of lies and truth… but ya’ll gotta watch Married To Medicine…”

She added;

“When we do show it, I’m gonna break it down like it’s never been broken before.”

How Long Were Apollo Nida And Phaedra Parks Together?

Parks and Nida married in 2009, but their relationship deteriorated due to Nida’s legal issues. Parks announced her decision to divorce Nida, the father of their two children, Ayden (9) and Dylan (6), in 2014 after five years of marriage, according to Bravo TV. They reportedly finalized their divorce settlement in 2017.

Nida, who had been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and identity theft in 2014, saw his sentence reduced by one year in March 2019. After his release, he was re-incarcerated at the Philadelphia Federal Courthouse in June for allegedly violating a condition of his release.

What’s going on here? Do you think the rumors are true?