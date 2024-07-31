Pour Up The Viarae! Issa Rae Brings The Bubbly, Baddies & Bravado To Broccoli City Festival

Washington, D.C. was the place to be this weekend thanks to one of the best lineups ever at Broccoli City Fest.

Even beyond the performers, the event also brought out top-tier talent like Issa Rae, whose Prosecco brand Viarae served as one of the sponsors.

Viarae invited BOSSIP to their suites to enjoy Broccoli City as a special media guest – and a time was definitely had!

The weekend kicked off Friday with a pre-party at Echostage with sets from Major League DJZ, Everything Nice, Bo and K-Meta. Issa looked stunning as she announced a special surprise performance from Raedio artist Josh Levi.

The party definitely set the tone for the weekend and we kept the vibes going as the hours rolled past.

Saturday festival goers were able to experience the Viarae x Sienna Naturals activation at Broccoli City. If you weren’t already aware, in addition to having a Prosecco brand, Issa is also co-owner of natural hair brand Sienna Naturals along with Hannah Diop.

The activation included a bar with magically melanated mixologists serving up Viarae toasts, as well as an area with a stylist using Sienna Naturals to refresh concertgoers manes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-DilTCP1i4/

We were excited to take in performances from Skilla Baby, Amaarae, Tanner Adell, Fridayy and PartyNextDoor — but things got extra lit when Issa hit the stage — with her bottle of Viarae in tow — to intro Megan Thee Stallion!

Sunday’s lineup was also stacked with performances from Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Kaytranada, Victoria Monet and Gunna!

Thanks again to Viarae for helping make memories that will last a lifetime.