Issa Rae Brought Her Viarae Prosecco To Broccoli City Fest

Pour Up The Viarae! Issa Rae Brings The Bubbly, Baddies & Bravado To Broccoli City Festival

Published on July 31, 2024

Washington, D.C. was the place to be this weekend thanks to one of the best lineups ever at Broccoli City Fest.

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

Even beyond the performers, the event also brought out top-tier talent like Issa Rae, whose Prosecco brand Viarae served as one of the sponsors.

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

Viarae invited BOSSIP to their suites to enjoy Broccoli City as a special media guest – and a time was definitely had!

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

The weekend kicked off Friday with a pre-party at Echostage with sets from Major League DJZ, Everything Nice, Bo and K-Meta. Issa looked stunning as she announced a special surprise performance from Raedio artist Josh Levi.

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

The party definitely set the tone for the weekend and we kept the vibes going as the hours rolled past.

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

Saturday festival goers were able to experience the Viarae x Sienna Naturals activation at Broccoli City. If you weren’t already aware, in addition to having a Prosecco brand, Issa is also co-owner of natural hair brand Sienna Naturals along with Hannah Diop.

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

The activation included a bar with magically melanated mixologists serving up Viarae toasts, as well as an area with a stylist using Sienna Naturals to refresh concertgoers manes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-DilTCP1i4/

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

We were excited to take in performances from Skilla Baby, Amaarae, Tanner Adell, Fridayy and PartyNextDoor — but things got extra lit when Issa hit the stage — with her bottle of Viarae in tow — to intro Megan Thee Stallion!

Viarae x Sienna Naturals x Broccoli City

Source: Courtesy / Viarae

Sunday’s lineup was also stacked with performances from Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Kaytranada, Victoria Monet and Gunna!

Thanks again to Viarae for helping make memories that will last a lifetime.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

