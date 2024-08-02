His Royal Freshness Will Smith Brings Summa Timeee Vibes To Star-Studded ‘Bel-Air’ BBQ, Kicks It With Coco Jones & The Cast At Block-Bustling Bash

His Royal Freshness Will Smith extended his winning comeback streak with a surprise performance of classic anthem “Summertime” at Peacock‘s star-studded celebration of Bel-Air Season 3 premiering Aug. 15.

Accompanied by Grammy-winning songstress/Bel-Air star Coco Jones who serenaded the crowd with new single “Here We Go,” Smith provided the perfect summa timeee vibes at the block-bustling BBQ that took over the Universal Studios backlot.

Notable attendees included Big Sean, Jazlyn Martin, Justin Cornwell, Alycia Pascual-Peña, and Bel-Air cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Decades after rocketing to stardom as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will connected with the new-age cast of Bel-Air for some wholesome shenanigans at the event.

Whether he’ll actually make a cameo on Bel-Air remains to be seen but he posed for photos with the new Will Jabari Banks and cast.

High off good vibes, guests were treated to a feel-good funday with yard games, iconic photo ops, sounds by DJ Meel, and BBQ favorites from Trejos Tacos and Black-owned staples, Earle’s on Crenshaw and Eagle Rock BBQ.

They also made their way to the Blackccess (a new term this season coined by Will and Carlton meaning “Black Access”) Flea Market featuring 3 Black-owned vendors and custom Blackccess merch.

The epic event promoted NBCUniversal and State Farm’s Open Doors initiative which supports small businesses with a special spotlight on minority-owned businesses.

Check out more selects from the event below:

In Bel-Air Season 3, Will makes an exciting pivot and teams up with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and repair his damaged reputation.

And while the dynamic duo has exciting wins, working together reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been watching since Season 1.

Viewers can also expect to see Aunt Viv and Phil navigating challenges in their marriage, Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus facing shocking hurdles, Ashley’s views on romance blossoming as she comes of age the summer before high school, and Geoffrey’s London past hitting a little too close to home.

Check out the trailer below:

Bel-Air Season 3 streams Aug. 15 on Peacock.