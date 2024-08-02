Entertainment

Will Smith Kicks It With 'Bel-Air' Cast At Summa Timeee BBQ Bash

His Royal Freshness Will Smith Brings Summa Timeee Vibes To Star-Studded ‘Bel-Air’ BBQ, Kicks It With Coco Jones & The Cast At Block-Bustling Bash

Published on August 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

His Royal Freshness Will Smith extended his winning comeback streak with a surprise performance of classic anthem “Summertime” at Peacock‘s star-studded celebration of Bel-Air Season 3 premiering Aug. 15.

Accompanied by Grammy-winning songstress/Bel-Air star Coco Jones who serenaded the crowd with new single “Here We Go,” Smith provided the perfect summa timeee vibes at the block-bustling BBQ that took over the Universal Studios backlot.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

Related Stories

Notable attendees included Big Sean, Jazlyn Martin, Justin Cornwell, Alycia Pascual-Peña, and Bel-Air cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

Decades after rocketing to stardom as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will connected with the new-age cast of Bel-Air for some wholesome shenanigans at the event.

Whether he’ll actually make a cameo on Bel-Air remains to be seen but he posed for photos with the new Will Jabari Banks and cast.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

High off good vibes, guests were treated to a feel-good funday with yard games, iconic photo ops, sounds by DJ Meel, and BBQ favorites from Trejos Tacos and Black-owned staples, Earle’s on Crenshaw and Eagle Rock BBQ.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

They also made their way to the Blackccess (a new term this season coined by Will and Carlton meaning “Black Access”) Flea Market featuring 3 Black-owned vendors and custom Blackccess merch.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

The epic event promoted NBCUniversal and State Farm’s Open Doors initiative which supports small businesses with a special spotlight on minority-owned businesses.

'Bel-Air' summer bbq asset

Source: Peacock

Check out more selects from the event below:

In Bel-Air Season 3, Will makes an exciting pivot and teams up with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and repair his damaged reputation.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

And while the dynamic duo has exciting wins, working together reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been watching since Season 1.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

Viewers can also expect to see Aunt Viv and Phil navigating challenges in their marriage, Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus facing shocking hurdles, Ashley’s views on romance blossoming as she comes of age the summer before high school, and Geoffrey’s London past hitting a little too close to home.

Bel-Air Season 3 asset

Source: Peacock

Check out the trailer below:

Bel-Air Season 3 streams Aug. 15 on Peacock.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bel Air Bel-Air on peacock Big Sean Coco Jones Fresh Price Of Bel Air Jabari Banks Newsletter Will Smith

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Dionne Warwick Slams Piers Morgan For Being ‘In Women’s Business Again’ After Calling Beyoncé’s Levi’s Ad ‘Cultural Appropriation’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close