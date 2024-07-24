That’s A Stone-Cold Fox, Jack! First Look At Lori Harvey As ‘Lola Falana’ In Star-Studded Peacock Limited Series ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

That’s a stone-cold fox, Jack!

Professional baddie Lori Harvey is entering her Hollywood era in Peacock’s star-studded limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist which tells the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

Harvey, who looks stunning in first look images from the series, will step into the heels of famed singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1975 for her performance in Doctor Jazz.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) as he hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

“Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the silk-pressed trailer below:

Executive Produced by Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Showrunner/Creator/Writer Shaye Ogbonna, the highly anticipated series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, and Hart as Chicken Man with the plan.

Other notable guest stars include Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Dexter Darden.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist hits Peacock on Sept. 5.