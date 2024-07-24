Entertainment

First Look At Lori Harvey In 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist'

That’s A Stone-Cold Fox, Jack! First Look At Lori Harvey As ‘Lola Falana’ In Star-Studded Peacock Limited Series ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Published on July 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

That’s a stone-cold fox, Jack!

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

Professional baddie Lori Harvey is entering her Hollywood era in Peacock’s star-studded limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist which tells the infamous story of an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight that changed not only one man’s life but ultimately elevated Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

Harvey, who looks stunning in first look images from the series, will step into the heels of famed singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana who was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1975 for her performance in Doctor Jazz.

Related Stories

Based on the acclaimed iHeart True Crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) as he hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with the country’s wealthiest playas, the night ends with the boldest criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

“Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle)–one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force who’s tasked with bringing those responsible to justice,” per the official synopsis.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

Check out the silk-pressed trailer below:

Executive Produced by Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Showrunner/Creator/Writer Shaye Ogbonna, the highly anticipated series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, and Hart as Chicken Man with the plan.

Other notable guest stars include Chlöe Bailey, Sinqua Walls, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Dexter Darden.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist asset

Source: Peacock

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist hits Peacock on Sept. 5.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chloe Bailey Don Cheadle Kevin Hart Lori Harvey Newsletter Samuel L. Jackson Taraji P. Henson Terrence Howard

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close