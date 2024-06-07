Bossip Video

Blockbuster BFFs Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took over Miami for the star-studded Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere that brought out DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Swae Lee, Jaden Smith, Bia, and more to Silverspot Cinema in the famed city’s bustling downtown area.

The buzzy event was one of several stops during the tandem’s epic promo tour in Miami where they were honored with their very own ‘Bad Boys Day’ on June 6 by Miami-Dade County officials and the Great Miami Convention & Tourism Board (GMCVB).

As part of this celebration, the GMCVB presented the duo with an engraved Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Cuban cigar box with hand-rolled Cuban cigars to pay homage to the city’s Cuban culture.

They were also gifted custom team jerseys from Alonzo Mourning and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, Leo Afonso and Shanyder Borgelin of Inter Miami CF, Mike Lawrence of Miami FC, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon of the Miami Marlins and Miami Dolphins cheerleaders.

And as an added bonus, Will and Martin were tasked with throwing out the first pitch in front of a cheering crowd at the Miami Marlins game.

In Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are BACK for more Miami mayhem that takes a sharp left turn when they find themselves on the run from a dangerous threat.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

The highly anticipated fourquel reunites Will Smith, 55, and Martin Lawrence, 58, for another beat-’em-up, blow-’em-up blockbuster nearly 30 years after the original 1995 film that launched both actors into superstardom.

In an interview with Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden over on our family site Global Grind, Will and Martin explained why the film is this summer’s blockbuster to watch.

“You know what I love, is that it pays off all of the movies right?” Will Smith told GlobalGrind. “It has a beautiful nostalgic quality, if you were a fan of any of the previous movies there are treats in this movie that pay off in a way that very few franchises are able to have the callbacks like we have in in this film. I think that this is the funniest one of them all, the action is crazy and our chemistry — this is what a summer blockbuster is supposed to be.” “I concur,” Martin Lawrence agreed.

Directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith with DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is now playing in theaters everywhere!