50 Cent Alleges Jay-Z Tried Blocking Super Bowl LVI Performance

50 Cent Alleges Jay-Z & Roc Nation Tried To Block His Super Bowl LVI Performance– ‘Eminem Wouldn’t Do It Without Me’

Published on August 2, 2024

50 Cent & Jay-Z

50 Cent & Jay-Z – Source: Andrew Chin/ Getty Images / Andrew Chin

In a recent interview, 50 Cent confirms rumors Jay-Z and Roc Nation tried to stop his Super Bowl LVI halftime show appearance.

Rapper turned Hollywood golden boy 50 Cent is expanding his footprint in the film industry. His new 956k square-foot G-Unt studio space in Louisiana is up and running and now the real work begins. Last month he was spotted in Canada alongside Toronto Native Drake and revealed he was collaborating on ideas for the two to execute. With that much studio space, 50 will have fun keeping productions booked in-house and continuing his domination.

One of the last big musical appearances we’ve seen from 50 outside of his tours was the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it was a moment that almost didn’t happen after Roc Nation allegedly didn’t want him involved.

“Roc Nation. Yeah, they didn’t want me there,” 50 revealed. “Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it. When that happens, you go, ‘Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right. Bring 50 then.’ But if it was up to them, they would not have me there. I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all. But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me.”

Roc Nation curates the NFL Halftime Show but we should all thank Eminem for stepping in. 50 was one of the best surprises during the halftime show spawning dozens of memes. Elsewhere in the new interview 50 Cent speaks on Diddy and proclaims he is a “creative” and being around Puff never appealing.

Also, 50 brought the 3 Million Dollars seen on the cover so it’s safe to say life is good for fif.

