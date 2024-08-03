Put A Ring On It! Jhené Aiko Wants To Know Where Her Ring Is While Big Sean Raps

It looks like Big Sean has some explaining to do! Jhené Aiko invited several artists to join her on stage for the LA show of her Magic Hour Tour, including her sister Mila J, B2k, Miguel, H.E.R., and her longtime partner Big Sean. Fans were ecstatic to see Big Sean and Jhené perform together, but she has questions regarding a ring the rapper mentioned in his song.

Big Sean and Jhené began dating in 2016 and instantly became a fan-favorite couple. The two even collaborated on the album Twenty88, which was a critical success. Many fans idolized the couple’s relationship as they seemed perfectly paired. Still, no relationship is perfect, and they broke up in 2018. The two seemingly reconciled quickly because by 2019, they were collaborating on music together, and Aiko was defending Sean after the release of her song “Triggered (Freestyle).”

In 2020, the pair confirmed they were back together as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Sean and Jhené remained rather quiet about their relationship, but in 2022, rumors began floating that the “Sativa” singer was pregnant. In July 2022, the couple posted a photo dump on Instagram revealing the rumors were true. Aiko delivered a son in November 2022.

Now that the rapper and singer have been seemingly going strong, Jhené may be wondering when Sean will pop the question and make it official.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Take The Stage Together

Though the couple is relatively private with their relationship, Jhené may have given fans a little insight to their status. Big Sean recently joined his girlfriend on stage and performed their hit song, “Beware.” While performing, Jhené acted along with the bars, pretending to be upset. When the rapper got to the line, “Ever since you got a ring,” the mother of two stopped, looked at her left hand, and then said into the mic, “What ring?”

Big Sean smiled and let out a slight chuckle but returned to performing. While the rapper may have found the remark comedic, Aiko kept a straight face and then rolled her eyes.

What Big Sean Said About Walking Down The Aisle

The couple may have just been putting on a show for the audience, but marriage has been a topic of discussion in their lives lately. According to TheShadeRoom, Big Sean sat down with Charlemagne Tha God to discuss several topics, including being a dad and his relationship with Aiko.

Before dishing the details about his relationship, Big Sean gushed over his son. He stated that he can’t do anything in life without his son, Noah Hasani.

“Having a kid for me has been one of the most like scariest things, most beautiful, but scariest in the way like it’s a new territory, new emotions that I didn’t know I could have. The way that I love my son and feel like connected to him in all moments, and consider him, it’s transformed me for the better. It’s a very soft spot. It’s like I can do it without anything, I can’t do it without him,” he told the radio host.

As for him getting married, the rapper stated he is in no rush. While he can see himself marrying Jhené, he feels that they have a lot of work to do first.

“To me, having a relationship is first and foremost. Marriage is a by-product of that.” He continued, “I’m not discounting anything, and I’m not saying we’re not going to get married,” Sean said. “And I don’t like putting our personal business out there, but I feel like there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in general.”

Nevertheless, the couple seems happy and enjoys parenting their children.