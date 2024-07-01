Bossip Video

Rick Ross and his entourage were = attacked after his Vancouver show ended with “Not Like Us” apparently pissing off some Drake devotees.

When you insert yourself into other people’s beef you have to be willing to take everything that comes with it. When the entire rap game ganged up on Drake, Rick Ross couldn’t help but immediately jump in and replied to Drake’s “Push Ups” within hours.

As previously reported on “Champagne Moments,” Rozay also hurled tons of jabs at Drake by calling him “white boy” while alleging that he had plastic surgery.

And while he may have moved on from the drama, some Drake fans apparently have not.

According to Complex, during his recent show in Vancouver Rozay played “Not Like Us” as he exited the stage and some proud Canadians didn’t take too kindly to the disrespect of their homegrown hero.

Rumors are floating around about what caused things to reach a fever pitch, but reports suggest Rick Ross was warned not to disrespect Drake but did it anyway.

Regardless of why it happened, the footage of the altercation allowed Ross’ peers to enjoy a laugh at his expense.

50 Cent without hesitation was first in line to cackle at Rozay’s “great escape” and alleged that he put in a phone to call to “Meeka” a.k.a. Meek Mill.

Also, we knew that Rick Ross baby mama Tia Kemp would share her thoughts the second her eyelids opened this morning, and she didn’t disappoint.

Ironically, the person who punched Ross was allegedly a member of Hell’s Angels who were featured in Drake’s video for “Family Matters.”

Drake has not responded to the viral fight footage, but several outlets are pointing out that he “liked” posts about it.