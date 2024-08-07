Recording Artists

Drake Takes Burner Account Public, Releases 100GB OF Content

Hate It Or Love It? Drake Makes Instagram Burner Account Public, Releases 100GB Of Various Content

Published on August 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Drake sent shockwaves across social media Tuesday when he dropped 100GB of unreleased content including music with 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto.

Following his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar, fans have wondered what Drake would do next. Now as the summer closes, he’s back on the scene and dropping tons of new music.

On August 6, the Toronto native made his “@plottttwistttttt” burner account public to release content ranging from songs to videos.

Deep in the massive data dump were songs with Latto, 21 Savage, and Young Thug.

Related Stories

Not only that, but Drake also unleashed tons of previously unreleased video content including him recording reference tracks for Kanye West’s album YE. There was also footage of Drizzy behind the scenes for “Hotline Bling” and working in the studio with Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da.

The video content feels like a behind-the-scenes look at Drake’s work over the last few years. If you ask the Drizzy naysayers, he “ran to Atlanta again for a check-balance” and is trying to get the nostalgia flowing with the videos. Regardless if you’re a Drake hater or a fan, with 100GBs from Drake on the loose, you’re bound to find something from the artist you can enjoy.

Check out Drizzy’s massive data dump on 100gigs.org.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

21 Savage Aubrey Drake Graham Big Latto Drake Newsletter OVO young thug

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close