Hate It Or Love It? Drake Makes Instagram Burner Account Public, Releases 100GB Of Various Content

Drake sent shockwaves across social media Tuesday when he dropped 100GB of unreleased content including music with 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto.

Following his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar, fans have wondered what Drake would do next. Now as the summer closes, he’s back on the scene and dropping tons of new music.

On August 6, the Toronto native made his “@plottttwistttttt” burner account public to release content ranging from songs to videos.

Deep in the massive data dump were songs with Latto, 21 Savage, and Young Thug.

Not only that, but Drake also unleashed tons of previously unreleased video content including him recording reference tracks for Kanye West’s album YE. There was also footage of Drizzy behind the scenes for “Hotline Bling” and working in the studio with Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da.

The video content feels like a behind-the-scenes look at Drake’s work over the last few years. If you ask the Drizzy naysayers, he “ran to Atlanta again for a check-balance” and is trying to get the nostalgia flowing with the videos. Regardless if you’re a Drake hater or a fan, with 100GBs from Drake on the loose, you’re bound to find something from the artist you can enjoy.

Check out Drizzy’s massive data dump on 100gigs.org.