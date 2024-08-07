Skip Bayless Reportedly Declined Farewell Show, Allegedly Places Blame On FS1 For Not ‘Mediating’ Shannon Sharpe Feud

New reports suggest Skip Bayless skipped his “farewell show” after accusing execs of failing to fix his feud with Shannon Sharpe.

Skip Bayless and his morning routine of showing up on television to talk sports on Undisputed has seemingly ended. The game-changing sports personality and FS1 have gone their separate ways without much fanfare about the separation.

Skip has barely acknowledged his departure, but he did post a picture alongside Lil Wayne during their last day on set.

According to Front Office Sports, FS1 still took the corporate high road issuing a statement and thanking him for service.

Sources who contributed to the report also alleged that Bayless passed on doing a “farewell show” to address his departure. This was allegedly due to his frustrations about being “pushed out” after helping build the network.

The report also alleges that Bayless doesn’t blame himself for the show’s current standing and instead thinks FS1 is at fault for not fixing his beef with Shannon Sharpe.

First Take is still dominating morning-time views, and the longer FS1 struggles the wider margin they have to close.