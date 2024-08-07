Pop Culture

Skip Bayless Reportedly Declined 'Farewell Show'

Skip Bayless Reportedly Declined Farewell Show, Allegedly Places Blame On FS1 For Not ‘Mediating’ Shannon Sharpe Feud

Published on August 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2016 IAVA Heroes Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

New reports suggest Skip Bayless skipped his “farewell show” after accusing execs of failing to fix his feud with Shannon Sharpe.

Skip Bayless and his morning routine of showing up on television to talk sports on Undisputed has seemingly ended. The game-changing sports personality and FS1 have gone their separate ways without much fanfare about the separation.

Related Stories

Skip has barely acknowledged his departure, but he did post a picture alongside Lil Wayne during their last day on set.

According to Front Office Sports, FS1 still took the corporate high road issuing a statement and thanking him for service.

Sources who contributed to the report also alleged that Bayless passed on doing a “farewell show” to address his departure. This was allegedly due to his frustrations about being “pushed out” after helping build the network.

The report also alleges that Bayless doesn’t blame himself for the show’s current standing and instead thinks FS1 is at fault for not fixing his beef with Shannon Sharpe.

First Take is still dominating morning-time views, and the longer FS1 struggles the wider margin they have to close.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Shannon Sharpe Shannon Sharpe Undisputed Skip Bayless Undisputed

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close