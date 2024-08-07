Foxy Mama Chloe Bailey Curvily Covers HelloBeautiful, Talks Regal Rich Auntie Life & ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Regal, rich Auntie Chloe Bailey can do it all; sing, act, and even effortlessly slay the cover of HelloBeautiful!

The chanteuse, 26, chatted with writer Charise Frazier for the publication ahead of the September premiere of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. In the limited series, Chloe will introduce fans to Lena Mosley, “a young waitress stifled between weighing who gets to live, and who gets to die.”

Chloe’s part of an all-star cast that includes Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, and Taraji P. Henson, who gave her some helpful tips.

“A piece of advice that stuck with me during filming, Taraji, she told me … ‘Find your light, pay attention, and find your light’ like where the lighting angles are coming from,” she told HB. Bailey, who cut her acting chops in movies like The Fighting Temptations, and her most recent appearance in Donald Glover’s Swarm, admitted she was anxious before filming.

“I was nervous because that’s Taraji and we’ve seen each other in passing and stuff, but we’ve never worked together. So knowing that I got to have that opportunity, I was like, I hope I can step up to the plate and hold my own. And she made me feel comfortable and warm and loved, and I have to truly say the same about Samuel L. Jackson,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chloe dished on being a (rich) Auntie to her nephew Halo, the son of her sister Halle Bailey and DDG. The older Bailey sister gushed that she’s “proud” of how her sister has embraced motherhood and told HelloBeautiful that she revels in spending auntie time with the little one.

Despite that, she’s in no rush to start a family as the Auntie role suits her just fine.

“Sometimes we get pressured by society,” said Chloe. “I just turned 26 and sometimes they’re like, ‘You have to settle down and have kids and do that.’ But I’m like, I can have a little bit more time because I have the best nephew in the world, and it’s like I get best of both worlds,” she said.

What do YOU think about foxy mama Chloe Bailey’s HelloBeautiful cover?

Click HERE to read the full story!