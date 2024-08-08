Recording Artists

Father Found Guilty Of Sending Son To Murder & Rob PnB Rock

So Sickening: Father Found Guilty Of Sending Teen Son To Murder & Rob Rapper PnB Rock

Published on August 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PnB Rock - Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 09, 2020

PnB Rock – Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Justice is starting to trickle down for the senseless slaying of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock.

Almost two years after PnB Rock was slain inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant, justice is finally happening.

Freddie Trone was convicted in a Los Angeles Courthouse Wednesday for his participation in the robbery and homicide.

According to the NY Daily News, Trone was convicted of one count of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery. It took only four hours for his guilty verdict to come back from a jury that believes he sent his 17-year-old son to rob and kill the rapper.

“I wasn’t there,” Trone, 42, told jurors when he testified during the two-week trial. “I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing.”

Despite Trone’s denial, surveillance footage showed him in the restaurant’s parking lot before the killing. He never denied that his “dangerous” son shot the rapper and called the murder “heinous”, but insisted he was only in the area to drum up business for his beauty shop.

The prosecution countered that the teen was acting on his father’s orders. Now 19, the teen whose name has not been disclosed has been charged with murder but was recently ruled “not yet competent” to stand trial.  A mental competency proceeding will take place on August 28.

Hopefully, everyone involved in the murder will be held accountable. Sentencing for Trone is set for August 27.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Armed Robbery downtown los angeles Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office Corruption PNB Rock Roscoe's Chicken and waffles robbery in Pasadena

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close