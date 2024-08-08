So Sickening: Father Found Guilty Of Sending Teen Son To Murder & Rob Rapper PnB Rock

Justice is starting to trickle down for the senseless slaying of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock.

Almost two years after PnB Rock was slain inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant, justice is finally happening.

Freddie Trone was convicted in a Los Angeles Courthouse Wednesday for his participation in the robbery and homicide.

According to the NY Daily News, Trone was convicted of one count of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery. It took only four hours for his guilty verdict to come back from a jury that believes he sent his 17-year-old son to rob and kill the rapper.

“I wasn’t there,” Trone, 42, told jurors when he testified during the two-week trial. “I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing.”

Despite Trone’s denial, surveillance footage showed him in the restaurant’s parking lot before the killing. He never denied that his “dangerous” son shot the rapper and called the murder “heinous”, but insisted he was only in the area to drum up business for his beauty shop.

The prosecution countered that the teen was acting on his father’s orders. Now 19, the teen whose name has not been disclosed has been charged with murder but was recently ruled “not yet competent” to stand trial. A mental competency proceeding will take place on August 28.

Hopefully, everyone involved in the murder will be held accountable. Sentencing for Trone is set for August 27.