Saucy Santana Comes To Yung Miami’s Defense After ‘Caresha Please’ Interview

Amid the many allegations that Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing, Caresha, aka Yung Miami, has remained relatively quiet about their relationship. Now, she is speaking out about her experience on an episode of her popular podcast, Caresha Please. However, the rapper’s response left fans and social media users with more questions than answers.

After a hiatus, Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast is back! The podcast got sidelined after just one season. Many speculated the delay was due to the show being owned by Revolt TV, a brainchild of Diddy, and Caresha’s relationship with him. The rapstress and disgraced media mogul had a rumored relationship since 2021, with the two confirming their dating status on the famed podcast in June 2022. Nevertheless, the show returned, and Yung Miami was the first guest.

With the help of her longtime friend Saucy Santana the mother of two sat down to discuss several topics, including the end of The City Girls, her relationship with JT, and Diddy’s downfall. As BOSSIP reported, Diddy is facing many legal issues after being sued by several people for sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking. Naturally, fans looked to Yung Miami as the two were openly dating at the time of the first lawsuit, filed by Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

In the interview, the City Girls rapper confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer seeing each other. She also stated she was never abused in the relationship and that they both benefitted from being together. However, some fans are not buying it.

Other social media users expressed similar sentiments, stating that the femcee went “too easy” on the Bad Boy founder.

Saucy Santana Defends The Caresha Please Interview

It is no secret that Santana and Yung Miami are best friends. The two often make public appearances together and became known for their frequent Instagram Live sessions. However, some viewers were concerned that a friend of Caresha’s was conducting the interview. Some social media users felt that two could have rehearsed their questions and responses. Additionally, some feel Santana could have asked more profound questions.

After the interview began to circulate on social media, the “Material Girl” rapper defended Caresha. Santana recently posted a video to TikTok to thank fans for watching and answer questions. He addressed the decision for him to interview Caresha and stated that the former City Girls rapper has been having a difficult time since Diddy allegations surfaced. During this time, Santana was by her side, and now feels he was the perfect person to make her feel comfortable and vulnerable.

“It’s been a real tough time for Caresha behind the scenes, and I was there,” he stated. “It would be times where I would get up and go to Miami just to be with her and Caresha is a very private person. So I don’t know who would have been, who else would have been able to really make her open up and be vulnerable. And it was a tough interview, but we got through it.”

Santana then went on to slam those criticizing Caresha over her “truth.”

“If she was trying to save face, she would have done that a long time ago. Instead, she endured all the cruel bulls**t that y’all did to her, and she spoke at her own pace and at her own time. You can’t get mad at someone about their truth,” Santana said.

Santana was also sure to state that he nor Caresha denied anyone else’s experience with Diddy.

“Whatever happened to someone else’s past, we don’t neglect that. We don’t say that it didn’t happen, and we don’t condone it. But, as far as Caresha, she spoke the truth as to what she experienced, and that’s the only thing that she could tell y’all.”

Since the Caresha Please interview aired, Caresha has not made further statements.