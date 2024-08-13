No Brokeyyys Allowed: Big Mama Latto Lights Up Atlanta With Star-Studded ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ Party, Rolls With The Homies At Cascade Skating Rink

Big Mama Latto celebrated her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea with a star-studded skate party that brought out Santana, Yung Miami, Luh Tyler, Mariah The Scientist, Drea Kelly, Brooklyn Nikole, Mike Will Made-It, and more to the famed Cascade skating rink in Atlanta.

The ‘Big Energy’ rapper, 25, was all smiles at the classic Atlanta event that lit up the city with larger-than-life decorations including a giant Latto balloon at the entrance of the skating rink.

Produced by MBP Productions, the bustling bash was a fitting finale for Latto’s impressive rollout that included a viral ATL tribute, sexy cover art reveals, and beauty pageant-themed visuals for single “Georgia Peach.”

And yes, Latto was on her Roll Bounce and somehow got Caresha to put it on the floor, too.

With Sugar Honey Iced Tea–her third studio album, Latto expects to secure her spot in female Rap’s IT-girl club.

“I paid my dues. I’m 10 years in. I got a whole wall of plaques at the crib. All the OGs love me. They show me love when I’m backstage at these awards shows, and I get my flowers [from] the motherf*****s that matter,” she said in an interview with Billboard ahead of the album’s release. “I love the music that I’m making right now. I’m not chasing achievements. I’m just doing me. This is the happiest I’ve been to the point where I even told the label [to] fall back. I’m in the studio — I don’t want y’all sending me no beats, no songs, nothing. I’m doing what I want to do. I really haven’t been this confident for a project yet.”

