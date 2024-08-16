Kim Kardashian Klaims Her Kids Are Konstantly Trying To Set Her Up, Son Saint Wants Her To Date Another Athlete

Kim Kardashian might not be ready to date again, but her kids think she is.

The reality star recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she talked to host Jimmy Fallon about her love life and while Kardashian isn’t really trying to date at the moment, her children really want her to get back out there.

The SKIMS founder, who shares daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, even said her kids make lists to convince her to date the people they want.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she explained on the show. “Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

Kim continued,

“It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’ ”

The Kardashians star did confirm she’s single during her appearance on the late-night show, and from the looks of it, that’s not changing any time soon.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Following their split, the SKIMS founder had a nine-month fling with comedian Pete Davidson, which wrapped up in August 2022.

Most recently, Kardashian was linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., though the two never publicly confirmed their relationship. According to reports from E! News, the couple split in April 2024.

The star recently grappled with the idea of dating in her 40s on an episode of The Kardashians, admitting being older and having kids makes her question if she’ll find someone.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, ‘Uh, who’s ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I’m in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who’s gonna wanna deal with the drams?'” Kardashian said, according to Business Insider. “But my person will be like, ‘F**k all of that, it’s gonna be hard, but we’re together, and we’re gonna do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”