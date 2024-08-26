Entertainment

Baddest Dog Moms In The Game

Happy National Dog Day! The Baddest Dog Moms, Fur Baby Mamas & Paw Muvas On The Grrram

Published on August 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

Happy National Dog Day!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2024

Source: Robert Kamau/GC Images

In honor of National Dog Day, we’re celebrating the baddest dog moms in the game who make pet ownership look good while navigating the hustle and bustle of celebrity life.

From Ciara to thee ultimate dog muva Megan Thee Stallion, we’re showing love to the finest fur baby mamas who give their pawfect pets the glamorous life of our dreams.

With great pups, comes great responsibility to keep them healthy and happy which isn’t always easy for some paw parents who seek out dynamic Dog Whisperers like César Millán to fix their pesky pup problems.

“I’m not a dog trainer, I’m a human trainer,” said Millán in an interview with Oprah Daily. “When I tell people, ‘Will you change for your husband?’ that person might say no. If I say, ‘Will you change for your dog?’ they’ll say absolutely.

The reason why you don’t hesitate for the dog is because the dog represents unconditional love, loyalty, happiness—-all these incredible attributes in your heart. You’ll change for that. And I say, ‘Let’s take advantage of that.’ I don’t care who you change for. I just care about changing.”

As the star of hit Nat Geo series César Millán: Better Human Better Dog, the famed dog behavior and rehabilitation specialist lends his expertise to help paw parents struggling with their dog’s cuddly quirks.

Viewers can also expect to see him match aspiring pet parents with their perfect canine companion to complete their family pack.

Check out the trailer below:

In the latest season (now streaming on Nat Geo and Disney+), Millán takes on the toughest and most severe cases of his career including a dog triggered by bags, a red-zone rehab for a nearly blind and deaf dog, and an overexcited puppy whose parents lack leadership.

Will you be tuning into Better Human Better Dog? Which celebrity’s dog would you want to dog sit? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest dog moms in the game on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Megan Thee Stallion and 4oe

SEE ALSO

Ciara and Love

SEE ALSO

Mariah Carey and two of her pups

SEE ALSO

Kerry Washington and Cinny

SEE ALSO

Missy Elliott and Fendi Dior

SEE ALSO

Zendaya and Noon

SEE ALSO

DeWanda Wise and Obie

SEE ALSO

The cutest, cuddliest surprise!

Angela Simmons and Benny

SEE ALSO

Regina King and Cornbread

SEE ALSO

Laura Harrier and Etta

SEE ALSO

Jessica Alba and her fur babies

SEE ALSO

Zoe Saldaña and Dolce

SEE ALSO

Joy M. Hutton and GiGi

SEE ALSO

Janeé Bolden and Fletcher

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

Angela Simmons Ciara Dewanda Wise Jessica Alba Kerry Washington Laura Harrier Mariah Carey megan thee stallion Newsletter Regina Hall Regina King Zendaya Zoe Saldana
More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close