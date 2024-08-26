Baddest Dog Moms In The Game
Happy National Dog Day! The Baddest Dog Moms, Fur Baby Mamas & Paw Muvas On The Grrram
Happy National Dog Day!
In honor of National Dog Day, we’re celebrating the baddest dog moms in the game who make pet ownership look good while navigating the hustle and bustle of celebrity life.
From Ciara to thee ultimate dog muva Megan Thee Stallion, we’re showing love to the finest fur baby mamas who give their pawfect pets the glamorous life of our dreams.
With great pups, comes great responsibility to keep them healthy and happy which isn’t always easy for some paw parents who seek out dynamic Dog Whisperers like César Millán to fix their pesky pup problems.
“I’m not a dog trainer, I’m a human trainer,” said Millán in an interview with Oprah Daily. “When I tell people, ‘Will you change for your husband?’ that person might say no. If I say, ‘Will you change for your dog?’ they’ll say absolutely.
The reason why you don’t hesitate for the dog is because the dog represents unconditional love, loyalty, happiness—-all these incredible attributes in your heart. You’ll change for that. And I say, ‘Let’s take advantage of that.’ I don’t care who you change for. I just care about changing.”
As the star of hit Nat Geo series César Millán: Better Human Better Dog, the famed dog behavior and rehabilitation specialist lends his expertise to help paw parents struggling with their dog’s cuddly quirks.
Viewers can also expect to see him match aspiring pet parents with their perfect canine companion to complete their family pack.
Check out the trailer below:
In the latest season (now streaming on Nat Geo and Disney+), Millán takes on the toughest and most severe cases of his career including a dog triggered by bags, a red-zone rehab for a nearly blind and deaf dog, and an overexcited puppy whose parents lack leadership.
Will you be tuning into Better Human Better Dog? Which celebrity’s dog would you want to dog sit? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest dog moms in the game on the flip.
Megan Thee Stallion and 4oe
Ciara and Love
Mariah Carey and two of her pups
Kerry Washington and Cinny
Missy Elliott and Fendi Dior
Zendaya and Noon
DeWanda Wise and Obie
The cutest, cuddliest surprise!
Angela Simmons and Benny
Regina King and Cornbread
Laura Harrier and Etta
Jessica Alba and her fur babies
Zoe Saldaña and Dolce
Joy M. Hutton and GiGi
Janeé Bolden and Fletcher
