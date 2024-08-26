Celebrity

Keke Palmer Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

Virgo Queen Keke Palmer Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Posting Birthday Photos Featuring Friends & Darius Jackson

Published on August 26, 2024

As fans continue to wonder whether or not Keke Palmer and her (ex?) Darius Jackson are reconciling, the actress is addressing speculation that she’s expecting their second child.

On Monday, the multifaceted star shared photos from her 31st birthday celebration.

The pics coincided with her InstaStory which showcased an elegant black-tie dinner and elegant floral engagements. Spotted at the bash was Keke’s family including her mom Sharon and sister Loreal, and actors Lamorne Morris and DomiNque Perry.

On her Instagram feed, Keke posted carousels of photos from the b-day bash featuring her in an elegant marigold-colored dress and smiling from ear to ear.

“I don’t want to be long I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!” wrote the celeb whose birthday falls under the Virgo Zodiac sign. “I’m not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that’s what I have. It’s my birthday but it’s my communities birthday too because they are the ones that got me this far.”

She continued,

“We are all alone in this world, we come in alone and we go out alone but what we share is this experience. In that shared experience we know what it’s like to be as one in togetherness, in that community is where God lives. In that love, that pain, that hope and that joy. I am forever grateful to know that and to have that. This is 31! More pictures coming because me and my crew looked fly all night!!! (So mad I didn’t get a solo shot with my dad!!!)”

One photo in particular however caught fans’ eyes and fueled speculation that Keke’s pregnant with her second child.

The picture featured Keke’s Key TV executive Lenoria “Nora” Addison holding her hand on her stomach, but Keke denied that her friend was rubbing her “pregnant” belly by pinning a comment from @Megater2022.

That hand on the stomach almost made think “we” had another Keke coming!” wrote @Meagater20222.

“and Idk why her a** did that haha cause honey the way was drinking last night the “baby” wouldn’t be making it,” responded Keke effectively shutting down the second baby rumors.

Keke did not address however ongoing rumors that she and Darius Jackson, who posed for pictures with her and their son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton at the party, have reconciled.

Maybe these two are just copacetically coparenting, and if not, that’s really only their business to tell.

What do YOU think about Keke Palmer shutting down the pregnancy speculation?

