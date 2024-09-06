Big Yerrr Energy: Sporty Stunner Scottie Beam Represents For The Bronx Baddies In New Era’s Star-Studded ‘Forever New York’ Campaign

You know you’re THAT girl when there’s a whole entire Hip-Hop song named in your honor–yep, that’s the life of media maven Scottie Beam who stuns in New Era’s star-studded ‘Forever New York’ campaign with the NFL featuring looks curated by dynamic BMX star Nigel Sylvester.

Inspired by Nigel’s New York roots, the dope campaign “blends street fashion with high-end styling for an overall New York-centric look and feel,” per the press release.

To bring his distinct vision to life, Sylvester enlisted some of New York’s finest (and flyest) including Harlem rapper Dave East, Power Book III: Raising Kanan star MeKai Curtis, NFL QB Tyrod Taylor, world-renowned jeweler and Queens-native Greg Yuna, Bronx baddie Scottie Beam, and more.

“Creative freedom to push the boundaries of sport, art, and fashion has inspired me for years throughout my journey as an unconventional athlete in the world of sport,” said Sylvester about the sporty campaign. “As a creative advisor for this campaign, I personally selected these individuals for what they represent and for their deep connection and impact in their respective communities here in the city.”

The fashion-forward partnership reunites long-time collaborators New Era and Nigel Sylvester who first worked together in 2017 and launched several successful brand campaigns over the past few years.

“Working with Nigel once again allows us to tap into his unique vision as both a creative and athlete who fuses artistry with functionality,” said Mark Maidment, SVP of Brand and Marketing at New Era. “This campaign reaffirms our dedication to sports culture and passion for innovative design to those seeking an elevated style that feels disruptive and authentic to individual expression.”

Will you be copping something from the NFLFW x ‘Forever New York’ collection? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Scottie Beam’s hottest Instagram slays on the flip.