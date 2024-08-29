And The Oscar Goes To… Tyler Perry? Kerry Washington Leads WWII’s Only Black Women’s Army Unit In Powerful Trailer For ‘The Six Triple Eight’

And the Oscar goes to… Tyler Perry?

After sending social media spiraling into a FRENZY over his latest pearl-clutcher Divorce In The Black, Tyler Perry is entering his critically-acclaimed era with The Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams–the commanding officer of the only women’s army unit of color to serve overseas in WWII.

Faced with racism, sexism, and grueling working conditions, the historic unit (which earned the Congressional Gold medal by President Joe Biden in 2022) was committed to serving its country with honor and distinction while delivering hope when America needed it the most.

Speaking directly to his fans, Tyler Perry expressed his excitement about the project while sharing the first look trailer for the film.

“You have no idea what it means to me to have been given the grace and the blessing to be able to tell THIS story!” the mogul tweeted. “Every detail is dedicated to the memory of the 855 black women and women of color of the Six Triple Eight. When America needed hope, they delivered! Coming to @Netflix Dec 20th!”

Check out the powerful trailer below:

Written and directed by Perry, the Oscar buzzy film stars an ensemble cast including Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, and Susan Sarandon with Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey.

“During Covid, we did this series on Instagram where I was sort of dressed because I was bored,” recalled Washington during a conversation with the film’s producer Nicole Avant at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “And it was Black History Month and Women’s History Month. So we did Black Herstory, where I was dressing up as all of these incredible Black women through history. And one of them was Lena, who is [a] central character in the battalion.” “That was a sign for me,” Avant told the audience. “I remember calling Tyler, and I said, ‘This is Kerry Washington’s role, period. It has to be Kerry Washington.'”

Based on the famed article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine, the film also features original song “The Journey” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R. with choreography by Debbie Allen.

Will you be seated for The Six Triple Eight (coming to Netflix on Dec. 20)? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter over Tyler Perry’s latest film on the flip.