Jonathan Majors Cuts A Rug At Premiere, Shatters Social Media

When The Moonshine’s In The System… Juke Joint KANG Jonathan Majors Cuts A Mean ‘Ole Rug At ‘Divorce In The Black’ Party, Sparks Hilarious Hootin’ & Hollerin’

Published on July 11, 2024

Social media is buzzing over Jonathan Majors cutting a rug to Kendrick Lamar‘s smash hit “Not Like Us” at the star-studded Divorce In The Black premiere afterparty in a hilarious series of shuffles, scoots, and stomps that shattered social media.

Majors, who continues to navigate an uncertain future in Hollywood, appeared to be having a timeeee while dancing with his boo Meagan Good at the event.

Whether Meagan Good was embarrassed by, uh, whatever Jonathan was doing remains to be seen but the viral clip was a HIT online, fueling hilarious tweets, memes, and jokes across the internet.

Prior to Majors cutting up at the party, Meagan showed off her stunning physique in a curve-caressing Laquan Smith dress alongside her boo thang at the premiere in New York.

The actress gushed to EXTRA about how Majors has helped motivate her in the gym.

“He just has a crazy workout. He’s consistent. He’s like the 5 a.m. crew, I’m like the 10 a.m. crew, but we get it in and it’s been a blessing.”

She also opened up about her relationship with Majors, noting how they have been sources of support for each other.

“We just cover each other. You know, pray together, talk about everything, talk through everything, have just real honest conversations, have fun together, dance together a lot, sing together a lot, road trip together a lot, raise dogs together, and all the good things.”

Good was joined at the premiere by Tyler Perry and the film’s other stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Debi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Taylor Polidore, Shannon Wallace, and Ursula O. Robinson.

In Divorce In The Black (now streaming on Prime Video), a young woman named Ava (Meagan Good) is devastated when her husband abandons their marriage. Determined to fight for love, she attempts to make things work until fate intervenes, revealing the wicked deeds that once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to connect with her soulmate.

Check out the trailer below:

What was your reaction to Jonathan’s juke joint jukin?’ Tell us down below and peep some hilarious reactions to the actor’s rug-cutting shenanigans on the flip.

