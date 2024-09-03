NAPPY, WHAT??? Meemaw Glennika Rochelle Lavern-Close Delivers Shock, Awe & Guffaws With Hilariously Unhinged Performance In ‘The Deliverance’

NAPPY, WHAT?????

Social media is ABLAZE over Lee Daniels‘ hilariously unhinged Horror Drama The Deliverance which features a brilliantly bonkers performance from Glenn Close who steals every scene (especially that ONE scene) as a wig-wearing, Black man-loving, cigarette-smoking, du-rag-wearing mother in the midst of familial chaos.

The 8-time Oscar nominee was fully committed to the unexpected role that she admitted was quite the journey to portray.

“For me it was a real journey finding Alberta and I was so led into that journey and through that journey by Lee [Daniels] who had such a strong idea in his head,” Close recalled in an interview with BOSSIP. “He kept saying to me, ‘Every Black person knows somebody like Alberta, not every white person does but every Black person does,’ and so I said, ‘OK I’m gonna totally trust you and you lead me into her.’ I found her when I found that incredible freedom of feeling that whatever I put in my body is only to make me sexy, and I feel sexy all the time, that was kind of a new thought for me.”

As expected, the provocative possession film skyrocketed to #1 on Netflix’s trending movie chart while stirring up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

By now, you’ve probably seen THAT scene where a demonic Alberta says the life-changing line that probably made Tyler Perry clutch his Madea pearls.

While giving Close her flowers, Daniels caught hell for essentially repeating his direction to the beloved actress while filming the movie.

In the blink of an eye, Black Twitter went from laughing with the Oscar-nominated director to mocking him with a flurry of sarcastic memes.

Whether you agree with him or not, it’s clear the electric character resonated with audiences who buzzed about the film the entire Labor Day weekend.

Loosely based on a true story, The Deliverance stars Andra Day as Ebony Jackson–a struggling single mother fighting personal demons before fighting actual demons when she moves her family into a new home (their third in a year) for a fresh start.

Weighed down by a strained relationship with her mother and Child Protective Services threatening to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.

Check out the trailer below:

What was your favorite Alberta moment in the film? Would you want to see a prequel centered around her life? Tell us down below and enjoy the hilarious reactions to Glenn’s now-infamous character on the flip.