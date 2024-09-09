Human Cheat Code Michael Vick Explores The ‘Evolution Of The Black Quarterback’ With Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton & More In Star-Studded New Doc

Human cheat code Michael Vick is entering his sports correspondent era in Prime Video’s 3-part Evolution of the Black Quarterback Documentary which follows the retired superstar QB as he travels across America to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field.

The star-studded series pays homage to the rich history of Black quarterbacks while celebrating the progress of the ever-evolving QB position through interviews with influential Black QBs including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon, and more.

Viewers can also expect commentary from celebs and other football stars including Common, Deion Sanders, Jamie Foxx, Josh Allen, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

Coincidentally, the Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history with a 4-year, $240 million contract extension ahead of the Doc’s debut later this month.

The deal includes $231 million guaranteed–the most in league history.

Whew, Dak got moneyyy!

“I know that these numbers are beyond anything that I could have ever imagined,” said famed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of the massive amount of guaranteed money.

Also worth noting is the $60 million average annual value of Prescott’s contract AND $80 million signing bonus raising the bar as the highest in NFL history.

“This was the thing to do for what we’re here for–and that is to win a championship,” Jones continued. “I know our fans know that. I’m surprised that anyone would think that anything short of — they might disagree with the decision — but anything short of a commitment is just not the case with me. “I gave everything I ever had or hoped to have to get a chance to be a part of the Cowboys. And it’s beyond my fondest dreams where we stand today.”

Evolution Of The Black Quarterback premieres Sept. 24 on Prime Video.