Lesa Milan ‘Mina Roe’ Reflects On Her Brand Being Bashed & Details Her Ravishing #RhoDubai Reunion Regalia—‘I Couldn’t Believe It’ [Exclusive]

After a potentially friendship-ending finale, Real Housewife of Dubai Lesa Milan is opening up about her heavily attacked business and her reunion RED-y gown that’s still gagging the Internet.

After Lesa’s Mina Roe brand became a focal point on the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the businesswoman dished to BOSSIP about what seemed like a coordinated attack on her brand as she showcased Mina Roe skin products that reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Reflecting on the moment when several of her cast mates nitpicked her Mina Roe Skin event, she admitted how difficult it was to relive.

“You know what? It was really, really difficult for me to rewatch that,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “When you have a business, you put your heart, your soul, your money, everything. I started this business literally in my living room, and I grew it to where it is. So for people to try to defame my name and my brand, it’s hurtful. It’s like, how do you attack my business when you know how hard I work for it?”

Despite the friction, Lesa’s business which started as a small living room business has grown into a global brand of luxury fashion and skin care “for every stage of womanhood.”

Additional products range from elegant maternity wear to a Ready-To-Wear collection with the postpartum body in mind that also emphasizes the curves of all women whether they’re mothers or not.

Mina Roe remains highly successful, and Lesa credits her perseverance for its growth.

“I love my baby so much. I’m so proud of my brand, and women around the world love Mina Roe,” she shared about the brand that she likens to a daughter since she’s a mom of three boys.

“I look at Mina Roe as the girl I’d never had, and I’m so hands-on with my business because I grew it from nothing to where it is. Whether it’s eight figures, nine figures, one figure, this is mine, and anyone tearing it down or have anything negative to say about it, which is not constructive—there’s a difference. You can have your opinion and be constructive, and then there’s that jealous and malicious intent.”

Lesa is so confident in her products that she recently offered them to fellow Bravolebrity Candiace Dillard who’s currently expecting her first child.

According to Lesa, the move was a no-brainer considering her products are exactly what Candiace and other pregnant women need.

“I started this brand when I was pregnant with my first son going on to my second pregnancy,” she told BOSSIP. “I couldn’t find maternity wear that was flattering to my body that made me feel and look good and confident. I mean, our bodies are going through so much. I wanted to kind of take that guessing game out of getting dressed up, and we were able to successfully do that. So for me, as I grow, the brand grows with me, and the next step for us was skincare. We have the belly and body oil, we have belly mask, we have the C-section strip. I didn’t have a C-section, but I had so many friends that had scars, and we did so much research on the silicone strip, and so we started to offer that. The belly and body oil, I always tell women, whether you are using my product or not, mamas just always, always remember prevention is better than cure, and it’s so important to hydrate, moisturize your skin during and post pregnancy.”

“Don’t stop when the baby comes out because your body’s like a balloon and it’s going to retract,” she added. “And that too causes stretch marks. And it’s not just for pregnancy. I mean, during puberty, I had stretch marks as a 12-year-old girl. So your body’s constantly changing. Even my husband uses it. He is in the gym all the time, so he tries to moisturize. Even though for him, you can’t even tell if he’s ashy or not because he’s white, but he does get stretch marks when he’s pumping weight. Mina Roe is a one-stop shop for moms to feel good and to look good.”

