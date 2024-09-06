Lesa Milan Talks Mina Roe & 'The Real Housewives Of Dubai'
Lesa Milan ‘Mina Roe’ Reflects On Her Brand Being Bashed & Details Her Ravishing #RhoDubai Reunion Regalia—‘I Couldn’t Believe It’ [Exclusive]
After a potentially friendship-ending finale, Real Housewife of Dubai Lesa Milan is opening up about her heavily attacked business and her reunion RED-y gown that’s still gagging the Internet.
After Lesa’s Mina Roe brand became a focal point on the penultimate episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the businesswoman dished to BOSSIP about what seemed like a coordinated attack on her brand as she showcased Mina Roe skin products that reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Reflecting on the moment when several of her cast mates nitpicked her Mina Roe Skin event, she admitted how difficult it was to relive.
“You know what? It was really, really difficult for me to rewatch that,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “When you have a business, you put your heart, your soul, your money, everything. I started this business literally in my living room, and I grew it to where it is. So for people to try to defame my name and my brand, it’s hurtful. It’s like, how do you attack my business when you know how hard I work for it?”
Despite the friction, Lesa’s business which started as a small living room business has grown into a global brand of luxury fashion and skin care “for every stage of womanhood.”
Additional products range from elegant maternity wear to a Ready-To-Wear collection with the postpartum body in mind that also emphasizes the curves of all women whether they’re mothers or not.
Mina Roe remains highly successful, and Lesa credits her perseverance for its growth.
“I love my baby so much. I’m so proud of my brand, and women around the world love Mina Roe,” she shared about the brand that she likens to a daughter since she’s a mom of three boys.
“I look at Mina Roe as the girl I’d never had, and I’m so hands-on with my business because I grew it from nothing to where it is. Whether it’s eight figures, nine figures, one figure, this is mine, and anyone tearing it down or have anything negative to say about it, which is not constructive—there’s a difference. You can have your opinion and be constructive, and then there’s that jealous and malicious intent.”
Lesa is so confident in her products that she recently offered them to fellow Bravolebrity Candiace Dillard who’s currently expecting her first child.
According to Lesa, the move was a no-brainer considering her products are exactly what Candiace and other pregnant women need.
“I started this brand when I was pregnant with my first son going on to my second pregnancy,” she told BOSSIP. “I couldn’t find maternity wear that was flattering to my body that made me feel and look good and confident. I mean, our bodies are going through so much. I wanted to kind of take that guessing game out of getting dressed up, and we were able to successfully do that. So for me, as I grow, the brand grows with me, and the next step for us was skincare. We have the belly and body oil, we have belly mask, we have the C-section strip. I didn’t have a C-section, but I had so many friends that had scars, and we did so much research on the silicone strip, and so we started to offer that. The belly and body oil, I always tell women, whether you are using my product or not, mamas just always, always remember prevention is better than cure, and it’s so important to hydrate, moisturize your skin during and post pregnancy.”
“Don’t stop when the baby comes out because your body’s like a balloon and it’s going to retract,” she added. “And that too causes stretch marks. And it’s not just for pregnancy. I mean, during puberty, I had stretch marks as a 12-year-old girl. So your body’s constantly changing. Even my husband uses it. He is in the gym all the time, so he tries to moisturize. Even though for him, you can’t even tell if he’s ashy or not because he’s white, but he does get stretch marks when he’s pumping weight. Mina Roe is a one-stop shop for moms to feel good and to look good.”
Hit the flip for more from Lesa Milan including details of her heart-eye-inducing #RhoDubai reunion LEWK.
Lesa Milan Speaks On Her Show-Stopping #RhoDubai Reunion Look, Speaks On Chanel Ayan
While the drama looks intense for the forthcoming #RhoDubai reunion, there’s no scandal when it comes to what the entrepreneur wore for the occasion.
As previously reported her scene-stealing gown was designed by Valdrin Sahiti and it’s already left fans and fellow castmates in awe. Lesa’s reunion look was so striking that many dubbed it one of the best in Real Housewives history and according to Lesa, she knew it was special when she saw the finished product.
“When I saw the final look, I couldn’t believe it. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is it. This is going to make a statement,'” she recalled to BOSSIP.
She shared that her interest in Valdrin Sahiti peaked when she saw Yung Miami wearing one of his looks. Then after seeing Halle Bailey in a Valdrin Sahiti gown at The Little Mermaid premiere, she knew she had to wear something in the same style.
“I told my stylist [Shenell Welch], ‘This is the dress I want, and I don’t care what the color scheme is.’ I wanted a candy apple red, but when the final color theme came through, it was more of a dark red. I wasn’t sure about it at first, but my stylist said, ‘Who the hell cares? Stand out.'”
And stand out she did. The oxblood hue of her dress, combined with the dramatic finger wave details done by Hair By Stitchy and classic makeup by Korean Kandy, created a look that has already become iconic.
Lesa worked closely with her glam squad to ensure the look was nothing short of perfection.
“We had a mood board, and I was involved every step of the way. It was my vision, and my dream team brought it to life.”
Elsewhere in the convo she also noted that she enjoyed the “cohesive” reunion looks of the entire cast including Caroline Brooks who “looked like a Barbie doll”
and Caroline Stanbury whose look was “simple and elegant.”
And in case you were wondering, yes, she and Chanel Ayan spoke at the #RhoDubabi reunion, but it’s unclear if they completely hashed out their issues after that friendship fallout moment in the finale.
“I tried my best to stay as much as I could,” said Lesa. “There were times when it was really chaotic, so I don’t know if things got lost in translation, but I went in as me. I spoke my truth, obviously, Ayan and I, that’s the big thing. So that was addressed and yeah.”
Lesa Milan Reveals What’s Next for Mina Roe & The Ladies Of #RhoDubai
When asked what’s next for Mina Roe, Lesa remained focused on the present but hinted at more exciting things to come.
“Right now, I’m deep into the skincare space, but who knows? Maybe we’ll come out with maternity shoes next.”
As for the future of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Lesa hopes that the relationships between the cast members can heal after such a tumultuous season. ”
“In real life, I do wish all the girls the best. I hope that our friendships can make amends and we can move forward.”
But regardless of the show’s ups and downs, Lesa continues to thrive as a businesswoman, a mom, and a proud Black female entrepreneur making her mark in Dubai.
And if that stunning reunion gown is any indication, Lesa Milan knows exactly how to leave an impression—both on and off the screen.
Watch our exclusive with Lesa Milan!
