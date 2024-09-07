So Sad: Cause Of Death Confirmed For #LAMH Star Keke Jabbar

After months of mourning Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar and speculation about her passing at 42, an autopsy confirmed her cause of death.

The Alabama medical examiner determined that Keke died from carbon monoxide poisoning. TMZ secured a copy of the autopsy report, which states the lab found 64% carboxyhemoglobin in her blood. This compound forms in blood cells when hemoglobin combines with carbon monoxide, which binds 200 times more easily than oxygen.

That deadly amount is 62% higher than the normal level for non-smokers and 59% higher than for smokers. With toxicity this high in Keke’s blood, there was nothing anyone could do by the time she was discovered.

Keke Jabbar’s Official Cause Of Death Matches Initial Statements From The Family

As BOSSIP previously reported, Keke’s husband found her unresponsive in their car in the garage at home in July. The OWN star’s friend, YouTuber JoAnn Jenkins, revealed details about her shocking death in what she called an “official statement” from the family. She initially cited carbon monoxide poisoning, but that was before official confirmation from an autopsy.

“So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage. He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing,” Jenkins said. “Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t. Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all. My sister didn’t want to leave this Earth, she didn’t want to leave her kids. She didn’t want to leave her husband. There was no turmoil going on in her life. She had a lot of great things to look forward to,” she stated.

Original LAMH cast member LaTisha Scott requested privacy for her family after the shocking news that her cousin passed away. However, the Keke and Latisha were in a feud that fractured the family amid the ongoing dispute.

Jenkins claimed to have close contact with Keke’s husband and mother, speaking on their behalf. She shared the initial information about the circumstances of Keke’s death to shut down speculation that Keke overdosed or took her own life.

The author openly discussed her recovery and struggles with opioid addiction in the hit reality show. Despite her recent legal and family issues, Jenkins claimed Keke was optimistic about the next chapter of her life.

“Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn’t ready to leave her children, her husband or her family,” the vlogger stated.

The toxicology report noted oxycodone and oxymorphone in Keke’s blood. However, carbon monoxide poisoning undeniably led to her death.

Jenkins went on to describe her friend’s final moments as a freak accident. She noted that the Keke was prone to “go to sleep wherever” and struggled with normal sleep habits. This was a dangerous and ultimately deadly issue when she claimed Keke was in the garage working on an issue with her car.

Although carbon monoxide poisoning doesn’t definitively answer whether it happened accidentally or intentionally, Jenkins asserted Keke nodded off in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Read more about Keke Jabbar’s funeral and memorial ceremony after the flip.