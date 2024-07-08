While the family of late Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar prepares to say goodbye, they reportedly don’t want the cast, including her cousin LaTisha Scott, to attend her funeral.
In addition to fans lamenting Keke’s shocking death, many shared hopes that she found peace with her family after their drama played out in front of cameras. Unfortunately, it seems like attempts to reconcile on the show, and even Keke’s tragic passing, have not brought everyone back together.
According to Urban Belle Mag, an alleged relative spoke out against the LAMH stars coming to the funeral, accusing them of doing “everything possible to push her over the edge.”
A Man Claiming To Be Keke Jabbar’s Uncle Speaks Out Against Miss Wanda, Latisha Scott, And Marsau Scott
A man named Ellis Dawson, claiming to be Keke’s uncle, took to Facebook Live to address her fellow cast members. The 42-year-old fell out and made up with several people throughout the series, but he directly called out her aunt Wanda, cousin LaTisha Scott, and Tisha’s “sorry a**” husband Marsau Scott. Dawson put them on blast for allegedly “alienating” Keke and compromising her “mental stability.”
“I’m saying it publicly so it can get to Wanda, it can get to her daughter, it can get to her sorry a** son-in-law. It can get to all those people on that show. The way that y’all treated her in life…y’all got her down there to Texas, and you alienated her. And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone, trying to reassure her…to help build her confidence,” Dawson said.
Ke-Ke Dawson Jabbar Uncle Ellis C. Dawson Has Released A Statement On Behalf Of The Dawson Jabbar Family!!!!!🥰😍 #kekejabbar #keke #lamh #HesaidWhatHeSaid #Respectfully pic.twitter.com/W0KQQ8yd1G
— PROSPERITYTHICKGIRL40 (@JoannJenkins17) July 5, 2024
He referenced the couple’s trip to Houston last year, where Keke unexpectedly arrived to make amends with Tisha and Marsau. Following an argument that escalated to throwing drinks and accusations, Nell Fletcher, Melody Rodgers, and Stormi Steele all rooted for their reconciliation. However, the conflicted cousins weren’t on the same page yet, and Keke left hurt about their unresolved issues.
Dawson claims he and their other family members had to help Keke pick up the pieces after that major disappointment. He described supporting the wife and mother through months of struggling with her mental health.
“And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone to reassure her, try to build her confidence. Our entire life for months has been circled around her mental stability. And you guys did everything possible to push her over the edge,” he continued.
The message continued with doubling down on the cast staying away so other loved ones could have peace at the funeral, which reportedly takes place on Monday, July 8.
“So I’m asking you ’cause we don’t want any problems. We peaceful people, we don’t want no problems, we don’t want issues. Do not attend any service for my niece. Keep her name out your mouth. Stop going to these bloggers feeding them information about what’s going on because you don’t know what’s going on. You have no clue ’cause you’re not inside the room. So you have no right whatsoever to put out any information about KeKe’s whatsoever,” he added.
Dawson went on to assert a conflicting theory about Keke’s cause of death. Read more after the flip.
Keke Jabbar’s Reported Relative Accuses LAMH Insiders & Bloggers Of Contributing To Her Death: “You Pushed Her To This”
As BOSSIP previously reported, a friend alleged that Keke’s cause of death was accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. She claimed to share that information as an “official statement” from the reality star’s mother. A vlogger named JoAnn Jenkins claimed to have a close friendship with Keke and denied she would harm herself.
“Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn’t ready to leave her children, her husband or her family,” Jenkins defiantly declared.
In addition to the positive things her friend said were on the horizon for Keke, she had other challenges bigger than the show. She openly discussed previous battles with drug addiction and other struggles more serious than reality TV drama. However, Dawson accused bloggers and LAMH insiders of contributing to the tragedy.
@clat88
This is unfortunate but they have a right to feel how they feel! Love on your ppl while they’re here because when they’re gone, they’re gone! #fyp #foryoupage #fypviralシ #viral #explore #tiktok #kekejabbar #loveandmarriagehuntsville #carlosking #owntv #family #cast
“And you pushed her, you pushed her to this. So we blame you, absolutely, we blame you. She would be here if it wasn’t for that stupid a** show. So like I said Wanda, your sorry a** daughter, and that fake a** son-in-law of yours, and all you sorry motherf**kers that’s a part of that show, please…I’m asking you from a place of love…from a place of love I’m asking you to leave KeKe in peace without your presence,” Dawson requested.
He warned “Wanda, her sorry a** son-in-law, her bulls**t a** daughter” to stay away from my family. Keep KeKe’s name out of your mouth.”
“Keep the same energy you showed her when she was alive. You don’t love her. You never loved her so don’t even post that because if you loved her, there’s no way possible that you could make up lies about her and her family. And tell bits and pieces about her life that she privately told family that you fed it to bloggers so they could ridicule her, cause her to have haters, cause people to disrespect her. That’s what you did,” he added.
Hopefully, despite their difficult history, Keke Jabbar and her family can all find peace. Our condolences go out to her loved ones.
