While the family of late Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar prepares to say goodbye, they reportedly don’t want the cast, including her cousin LaTisha Scott, to attend her funeral.

In addition to fans lamenting Keke’s shocking death, many shared hopes that she found peace with her family after their drama played out in front of cameras. Unfortunately, it seems like attempts to reconcile on the show, and even Keke’s tragic passing, have not brought everyone back together.

According to Urban Belle Mag, an alleged relative spoke out against the LAMH stars coming to the funeral, accusing them of doing “everything possible to push her over the edge.”

A Man Claiming To Be Keke Jabbar’s Uncle Speaks Out Against Miss Wanda, Latisha Scott, And Marsau Scott

A man named Ellis Dawson, claiming to be Keke’s uncle, took to Facebook Live to address her fellow cast members. The 42-year-old fell out and made up with several people throughout the series, but he directly called out her aunt Wanda, cousin LaTisha Scott, and Tisha’s “sorry a**” husband Marsau Scott. Dawson put them on blast for allegedly “alienating” Keke and compromising her “mental stability.”

“I’m saying it publicly so it can get to Wanda, it can get to her daughter, it can get to her sorry a** son-in-law. It can get to all those people on that show. The way that y’all treated her in life…y’all got her down there to Texas, and you alienated her. And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone, trying to reassure her…to help build her confidence,” Dawson said.

He referenced the couple’s trip to Houston last year, where Keke unexpectedly arrived to make amends with Tisha and Marsau. Following an argument that escalated to throwing drinks and accusations, Nell Fletcher, Melody Rodgers, and Stormi Steele all rooted for their reconciliation. However, the conflicted cousins weren’t on the same page yet, and Keke left hurt about their unresolved issues.

Dawson claims he and their other family members had to help Keke pick up the pieces after that major disappointment. He described supporting the wife and mother through months of struggling with her mental health.

“And my folks had to spend hours and hours and hours on the phone to reassure her, try to build her confidence. Our entire life for months has been circled around her mental stability. And you guys did everything possible to push her over the edge,” he continued.

The message continued with doubling down on the cast staying away so other loved ones could have peace at the funeral, which reportedly takes place on Monday, July 8.

“So I’m asking you ’cause we don’t want any problems. We peaceful people, we don’t want no problems, we don’t want issues. Do not attend any service for my niece. Keep her name out your mouth. Stop going to these bloggers feeding them information about what’s going on because you don’t know what’s going on. You have no clue ’cause you’re not inside the room. So you have no right whatsoever to put out any information about KeKe’s whatsoever,” he added.

