Athletes

Angel Reese Out For The Rest Of The Season Due To Injury

Get Well Soon: Angel Reese Will Miss The Remainder Of Her Rookie Season After Suffering A Wrist Injury

Published on September 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angel Reese - WNBA: AUG 30 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Angel Reese – Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Angel Reese announces she will miss the rest of her rookie season with the Chicago Sky after suffering an injury to her wrist.

Women’s professional basketball is in the middle of an insane growth spurt led by the WNBA’s latest additions of stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. While many try to pit both ladies against each other they keep their heads down and deliver night after night. The Cherry on top is they never fail for the bait and speak complementary of each other.

Related Stories

According to ESPN, Reese will miss the remainder of her rookie season due to a wrist injury. She announced the sad news on social media while reflecting on year one in the WNBA.

“What a year,” Reese posted on social media. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.”

After starting with the positivity Angel Reese kept it real explaining how emotional the entire situation is but she has faith in the man above.

“I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”

Angel’s wrist injury happened during the Chicago Sky’s match-up with the Los Angeles Sparks. In her first season, she made her mark by averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, making every game a must-see event. Furthermore, she set a record for most consecutive double-doubles. Unfortunately missing the rest of the season will place her second for most double-doubles in WNBA history. However, we all will be ready to see Angel break that record next season.

You can read Angel’s entire announcement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_oxjZrRrwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Angel Reese Chicago Sky injury Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Donald Trump Holds Primary Night Event In Columbia, SC

History Hater: Donald Trump Orders The Removal Of All Signs And Exhibits On Enslavement From National Parks

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close