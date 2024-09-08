Get Well Soon: Angel Reese Will Miss The Remainder Of Her Rookie Season After Suffering A Wrist Injury

Angel Reese announces she will miss the rest of her rookie season with the Chicago Sky after suffering an injury to her wrist.

Women’s professional basketball is in the middle of an insane growth spurt led by the WNBA’s latest additions of stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. While many try to pit both ladies against each other they keep their heads down and deliver night after night. The Cherry on top is they never fail for the bait and speak complementary of each other.

According to ESPN, Reese will miss the remainder of her rookie season due to a wrist injury. She announced the sad news on social media while reflecting on year one in the WNBA.

“What a year,” Reese posted on social media. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.”

After starting with the positivity Angel Reese kept it real explaining how emotional the entire situation is but she has faith in the man above.

“I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”

Angel’s wrist injury happened during the Chicago Sky’s match-up with the Los Angeles Sparks. In her first season, she made her mark by averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, making every game a must-see event. Furthermore, she set a record for most consecutive double-doubles. Unfortunately missing the rest of the season will place her second for most double-doubles in WNBA history. However, we all will be ready to see Angel break that record next season.

You can read Angel’s entire announcement below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_oxjZrRrwV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==