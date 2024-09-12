Reality TV

#RHOP Season 9 Trailer Teases A Wendy & Gizelle Reconciliation

#RHOP Season 9 Trailer Shows Two Fresh Faces, A Wendy & Gizelle Reconciliation & The Grand Dame's DUI Fallout

Published on September 12, 2024

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for Season 9 and the trailer’s teasing two fresh faces, a Wendy and Gizelle reconciliation and The Grand Dame discussing her DUI crash.

#RHOP is returning for its ninth season with a supersized premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on Bravo and the ladies are once again bringing the drama, but also apparently bringing the peace.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Season 9 which will not feature Robyn Dixon or Candiace Dillard Bassett, includes returning cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

They’ll be joined by first-time ‘Wives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, as well as returning friend Jacqueline Blake and new pal Jassi Rideaux.

The Real Housewives of Potomac x Jassi

Jassi Rideaux/ Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Meet Full-Time Housewives Stacey Rusch And Keairna Stewart

A press release reports that Stacey Rusch is a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is going through a divorce.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

And although she’s back on the dating scene, she’s choosing to abstain from sex.

As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.

As for Keiarna Stewart, she’s a familiar face who was first introduced to the group via Wendy and Candiace.

RHOP: Real Housewives Of Potomac

Source: Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Now a full-time housewife, Keirna is sharing more details about her personal life and working to heal old wounds including some that “take longer to heal than others.” She’s seen the trailer trying to mend fences after defending herself in last year’s #RHOP Sesame Street skirmish, and the new skincare line owner is also seeing new beginnings on the romantic front.

 At the same time, she’s moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met.

#RHOP Trailer Teases A Dr. Wendy Osefo & Gizelle Reconciliation, The Grand Dame’s DUI Fallout & Mia’s Men

The trailer also teases Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo patching things up after butting heads for years. The two are smiling and giggling together during Wendy’s big 40th birthday bash.

“I’m here for the girlfriend session,” says Gizelle. “We have come a loooong way,” says Wendy. “We were in hell, this s a symbol of how I want my 40th to be,” she adds before later saying she would f*** her former enemy.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the ladies take a trip to Panama and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre makes an appearance on Dr. Wendy’s talk show.

RHOP: Real Housewives Of Potomac

Source: Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

RHOP: Real Housewives Of Potomac

Source: Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Gizelle discusses her ex-husband Jamal Bryant’s engagement, but she seems unbothered especially considering that a man named “Chocolate” is kissing on her neck.
“Mr. Chocolate,” is that you????

 

We also see the Grand Dame discuss her DUI car crash for the first time.

“I could have died,” says Karen.

“Or taken the life of someone else!” retorts an unimpressed Ashley.

Also equally unimpressed is Mia Thornton who blasts Karen after hearing that she’s been telling people she’s “not Potomac.”

“Is it Potomac to be a drunk, crash your car into trees?!” asks Mia.

Speaking of Mia, we see her still trying to find the balance between being with her rekindled boo Incognito and her ex, Gordon. Gordon may not be as onboard with Mia’s new relationship as previously thought and there’s tension between the two men.

“Stand on it, grandaddy!” says Incognito in the trailer.

Watch the #RHOP season 9 trailer below.

Hit the flip for the #RHOP ladies’ official cast bios.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle might be the only Green-Eyed Bandit on season 9, but she’s staying busy by repairing fractured friendships.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Gizelle Bryant is thriving as she focuses on dating and building out the newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. After an emotional roller-coaster year, she’s decided to mend some of her fractured relationships in the group, but the way she goes about it defies expectations.

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy and her four degrees are retiring from teaching and focusing on something a bit more fun; turning 40!

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Although Wendy Osefo is retiring her professor hat, she’s still Dr. Osefo in these Potomac streets, and she’s heading to the White House. As she prepares to enter the 40 club, Wendy is letting loose like never before and living her best life.

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton is juggling her estranged husband, platonically, and her boo Inc, romantically. She’s also apparently having trust issues in the group.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Mia Thornton‘s life is what you’d call complicated. She’s in the process of getting a divorce from Gordon while her relationship with her new man, radio personality Inc, is hotter than ever. If that wasn’t enough, the ladies are questioning some of her actions, making it hard for her to know whom to trust in the group.

Ashley Darby

Ashley is finally ready to divorce Michael Darby; or so she says.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Ashley Darby is not playing any more games as she forges full steam ahead to get a divorce. She’s throwing herself into the dating pool while balancing single motherhood, co-ownership of GNA and having lots of fun along the way.

Karen Huger

Things are pretty serious for the Grand Dame in the wake of her car crash. She’ll be seen going to court this season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The aftermath of the car accident and DUI charge is taking its toll on Karen Huger and her family. As she tries to pick up the pieces, the ladies want the 411, but getting the full story proves to be a challenge.

Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock. Catch up on the Bravo app.

12

