RHOP Season 9 Trailer Shows Two Fresh Faces, A Wendy & Gizelle Reconciliation & The Grand Dame’s DUI Fallout

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for Season 9 and the trailer’s teasing two fresh faces, a Wendy and Gizelle reconciliation and The Grand Dame discussing her DUI crash.

#RHOP is returning for its ninth season with a supersized premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on Bravo and the ladies are once again bringing the drama, but also apparently bringing the peace.

Season 9 which will not feature Robyn Dixon or Candiace Dillard Bassett, includes returning cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

They’ll be joined by first-time ‘Wives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, as well as returning friend Jacqueline Blake and new pal Jassi Rideaux.

Meet Full-Time Housewives Stacey Rusch And Keairna Stewart

A press release reports that Stacey Rusch is a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is going through a divorce.

And although she’s back on the dating scene, she’s choosing to abstain from sex.

As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.

As for Keiarna Stewart, she’s a familiar face who was first introduced to the group via Wendy and Candiace.

Now a full-time housewife, Keirna is sharing more details about her personal life and working to heal old wounds including some that “take longer to heal than others.” She’s seen the trailer trying to mend fences after defending herself in last year’s #RHOP Sesame Street skirmish, and the new skincare line owner is also seeing new beginnings on the romantic front.

At the same time, she’s moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met.

#RHOP Trailer Teases A Dr. Wendy Osefo & Gizelle Reconciliation, The Grand Dame’s DUI Fallout & Mia’s Men

The trailer also teases Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo patching things up after butting heads for years. The two are smiling and giggling together during Wendy’s big 40th birthday bash.

“I’m here for the girlfriend session,” says Gizelle. “We have come a loooong way,” says Wendy. “We were in hell, this s a symbol of how I want my 40th to be,” she adds before later saying she would f*** her former enemy.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the ladies take a trip to Panama and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre makes an appearance on Dr. Wendy’s talk show.

Gizelle discusses her ex-husband Jamal Bryant’s engagement, but she seems unbothered especially considering that a man named “Chocolate” is kissing on her neck.

“Mr. Chocolate,” is that you????

We also see the Grand Dame discuss her DUI car crash for the first time.

“I could have died,” says Karen. “Or taken the life of someone else!” retorts an unimpressed Ashley.

Also equally unimpressed is Mia Thornton who blasts Karen after hearing that she’s been telling people she’s “not Potomac.”

“Is it Potomac to be a drunk, crash your car into trees?!” asks Mia.

Speaking of Mia, we see her still trying to find the balance between being with her rekindled boo Incognito and her ex, Gordon. Gordon may not be as onboard with Mia’s new relationship as previously thought and there’s tension between the two men.

“Stand on it, grandaddy!” says Incognito in the trailer.

Watch the #RHOP season 9 trailer below.

Hit the flip for the #RHOP ladies’ official cast bios.