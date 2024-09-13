Public Figures

WELP! Roger Goodell Gleefully Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ About Kendrick Lamar Headlining Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Published on September 13, 2024

While some are upset over Kendrick Lamar headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is “feeling great.”

As previously reported social media has been buzzing this week with chatter that Lil Wayne was “snubbed” from being onstage in his hometown of New Orleans. Several celebs weighed in including Nicki Minaj who seemingly slammed Jay Z and Roc Nation for the decision.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” wrote Nicki. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!

Birdman later weighed in and called it a “p**y move” and Drake shared photos of Wayne on his Instagram Story in solidarity.

According to TMZ, despite the negative chatter, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell couldn’t be happier about the selection.

TMZ caught up with Goodell in New York City Thursday and he told them he’s “feeling great [about it]!!” considering that he’s a Kendrick fan. Despite what the culture says, the NFL is all about business and continuing its partnership with Roc Nation.

All the hate is just fuel to the fire for Kendrick Lamar who has revealed he’s already fed up with folks in the culture. On his new track “Watch The Party Die” he makes it clear he’s ready to whip Hip-Hop into immaculate condition.

Will you be watching Kendrick during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

apple music halftime show Jay-Z Kendrick Lamar National Football League New Orleans Newsletter nfl Roc Nation Roger Goodell Super Bowl LIX

