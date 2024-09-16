Kim Kardashian Kandidly Konveys ‘Struggles’ Of Being A Parent Of Child With Learning Differences

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the role her daughter’s learning difference has played in her life. Her firstborn, North West, was recently diagnosed with dyslexia, and she hopes by speaking out, she is helping others.

On September 15, Kardashian reposted a video of her friend/Jeff Bezos’ fiancé Laura Sanchéz visiting The View. On the daytime talk show, Sanchéz promoted her new children’s book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space” and recounted her experience and struggle with having dyslexia.

In support of her friend, Kardashian reposted the clip to her Instagram stories reports PEOPLE. She also touched on her experience being the mother of someone with dyslexia.

“I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend, and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay,” she wrote in the caption.

North West First Broke The News Of Her Learning Difference In 2023

DailyMail reports that much to her mother’s dismay, North revealed her learning difference while on TikTok Live in 2023.

“Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” asked Kim and Kanye’s precocious daughter.

To provide a little damage control, the 43-year-old responded;

“Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here. You are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

However, North, who Kim shares with Kanye West, was not bothered by her admission. She continued speaking to her followers and asserted that she was considering releasing music.

“Should I drop an album?” she stated.

Although it was not an album, North did join her father (and Ty Dolla Sign) on their song “Talking/Once Again” and the mother-daughter duo of Kim K/North West continues to post TikToks, much to Kanye’s dismay.

What do YOU think about Kim Kardashian sending love to parents of children with learning disabilities?