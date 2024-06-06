Ray J joined Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and suggested the world would be different if his Kim K sex tape never happened.

Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast continues to dominate with thought-provoking guests posing interesting questions, and his latest guest, Ray J, might have proposed the best question yet.

According to HotNewHipHop, the serial entrepreneur suggested his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian paved the way for OnlyFans. He also questioned how different the world would be without the tape leaking.

“How different would we all be,” Ray J asked. “How different would this whole f*cking thing be…? How different would this industry be? Everything would be different,” said Ray J on Club Shay Shay. “There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that,” he posited. “All the opportunities like that… Probably more people would be going to college.”

The “One Wish” singer then admitted the tape likely negatively impacted society and pop culture and told Shannon Sharpe that he’s embarrassed about the tape.

“Are we a part of the cure or [are] we a part of the disease,” wondered Ray J. “I don’t know. All I know is I’m trying to make it right.” “Yes,” Ray J said when asked if he was embarrassed by the sex tape. “I have kids now… Everything I did now when we have kids is just totally different. The whole thing is wacky. With my kids it’s not ok.”

At the time of this article, Kim K has over 360 million followers making her one of the most followed people in the world. That’s not to say that Ray J is responsible for the success of Kim K as she was the daughter of the late Robert Kardashian pre-fame, but the tape was a springboard for her into celebrity pop culture. From plastic surgery to OnlyFans, to even entrepreneurship, she’s influenced a generation, so Ray J might have a point.

You can watch Ray J’s full interview with Shannon Sharpe below.