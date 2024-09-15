Perfect Timing: Shedeur Sanders Confronts Colorado State QB Over Instagram Trash Talk– ‘You Can’t F**k With Me’

After a year of trash-talking Shedeur Sanders and Colorado, Colorado State’s QB gets a rude awakening he can’t “f**k” with Shedeur.

Last year’s game between Colorado and Colorado State was intense and one of the most viewed games of the year. During the game, Travis Hunter was walloped and lacerated his liver which caused him to miss several games. For almost a year Colorado State players trash-talked Colorado and awaited a rematch.

Some players even revealed they turned down $600k to transfer to other schools just for the rematch.

While QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the front trash-talking on social media he was joined by his head coach’s wife who slandered Shedeur online.

However, Deion Sanders took the classy route when asked about the situation calling Jay Norvell’s wife “delightful” to flood out the drama. Last night, the much-anticipated rematch went down, and Colorado won 28-9. Shedeur was slinging the football down to the last second hoping to add to the score.

After the game, CSU QB Brayden attempted to shake the hand of Shedeur who immediately addressed his year-round slander. Poor Brayden was reminded in front of the world and straight to his face by Shedeur: “You can’t f**k with me” before he lowered his head and disappeared into the unknown.

Zero NIL dollars, Missed out on $600k, unlikely to be drafted to the NFL but at least Brayden had a delightful year talking trash right?

You can watch the confrontation between Shedeur and Brayden below.