Khloe Kardashian’s Konfidant Khadijah Haqq Requests Divorce Court To Deny Bobby McCray Spousal Support

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray called it quits after 13 years of marriage, and the divorce drama is already getting messy over money as they each request spousal support. Haqq cited irreconcilable differences and the cause for the marriage’s dissolution. The couple’s differences are becoming apparent as they cannot agree on anything when it comes to ending their relationship.

According to In Touch, Haqq filed for divorce on August 16. As a result, McCray filed a petition for spousal support on August 16. However, the mother of four is unwilling to cough up the cash. In fact, she requested that McCray’s petition be denied and then requested her soon-to-be ex pay her monthly support.

During the marriage, Haqq and McCray welcomed three children: Christian (13), Celine (10), and Kapri (3). Before he met Khloe Kardashian’s bestie, McCray had a son, Bobby III, making Haqq a stepmother. As for their three children together, Haqq is requesting primary physical and legal custody. In court paperwork, McCray asks for joint custody of their kids.

The 41-year-old mother is asking McCray to cover legal fees for the divorce proceedings, while McCray is asking Haqq to do the same. Additionally, Haqq listed their date of separation as July 17, 2023, the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary. McCray disagrees, stating the two separated on July 7, 2023.

As expected, the former couple have accrued property together. Haqq’s lawyer stated they are still determining how to split their assets.

“[Khadijah] is presently unaware of the full nature and extent of the community and quasi-community property assets and obligations. [Khadijah] seeks leave of Court to amend this Response when the same has been ascertained,” they said.

Khadijah Haqq Announced Divorce Via Social Media

Though the couple remained relatively quiet about their relationship, a year ago, Haqq decided it was best to announce her divorce from Bobby McCray, a former NFL player who notably played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one other, it’s best we move forward separately.” Haqq announced. “I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy – But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I’m so grateful for my incredible support system,” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian has not publicly commented about her bestie’s divorce but is seemingly a part of her support group. According to In Touch, the two met just before the millennium in 1999 and have been tight ever since. Another part of their trio and Haqq’s twin sister Malika has also been supportive of her sister.

You may recall that Malika welcomed a baby boy with O.T. Genasis in 2020. The two called it quits before their son arrived but have reported a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship.