Halle Berry's Distressed Wig Challenge Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Withered Wig Whisperer Halle Berry Promotes Horror Thriller ‘Never Let Go’ With Distressed Wig Challenge, Stirs Up Shake-N-Go Shenanigans Across Internet

Published on September 22, 2024

Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

 

At this point, you should know Halle Berry is a HOOT on social media where she called for fans to wear their most distressed wigs to theaters in support of her new Horror Thriller Never Let Go. And THAT, they did.

Oh, but it gets better: the Oscar-winning actress actually popped up at a screening in NYC with a distressed wig of her own in a hilarious sequence of events that immediately went viral.

In Never Let Go, Berry does everything she can to protect her fraternal twin sons from a nightmarish force that appears to have consumed their world.

To survive, they stay connected at all times, urging each other to never let go and fall victim to the darkness in the woods.

Never Let Go asset

Source: Liane Hentscher/Lionsgate

 

But when one of the boys questions if the evil is even real, the ties that bind them are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

“The big question for me, for Momma, is: Has Momma been driven crazy? said Berry about her character in an exclusive interview with EW.

If you can imagine living with only two children for a decade and having no interaction with anyone else, that wasn’t always Momma’s existence, but it is the existence of the boys. So I think what you question about Momma is, is she really crazy? Was she always crazy? Was she driven crazy?

And the big question is: Is everything real or not? Is what she’s seeing real? Is she schizophrenic? Has she gone mad? And the boys start to question if it’s real — and that’s when sort of mayhem starts because they’re older now, they’re 10, they’re not always believing everything that Momma has told them. And when they start to question her, that’s when things start to go awry. Momma loses control of her boys and then things go crazy.”

Check out the spooky trailer below:

Directed by visionary filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Never Let Go also stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins who were all smiles while posing with their on-screen momma at the World Premiere.

Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere

Source: Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

 

We caught up with the Oscar-winner and her on-screen kids to talk Never Let Go, their experience being roped together, staying confident in a forest fueled by self-doubt, and more in our interview below:

Will you be steated in your distressed wig for Never Let Go (now playing in theaters)? Tell us down below and enjoy some of the most distressed wigs posted by fans on the flip.

