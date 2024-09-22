Sorry Not Sorry: Shannon Sharpe Responds To Brett Favre Losing Appeal In Defamation Case Against Him

Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Responds To Brett Favre Defamation Appeal

Published on September 22, 2024

Shanon Sharpe responds to news Brett Favre lost the appeal in his defamation lawsuit against the Club Shay Shay host.

In September 2022, Brett Favre was named in a scandal alleging misuse of Mississippi welfare funds. Instantly people had passionate reactions to the news he allegedly spent five million for a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Skip Bayless discussed the case on “Undisputed” with Shannon Sharpe who blasted Favre saying he “stole money from people that really needed that money.”

Also, Sharpe and Favre share a background in the NFL which made his remarks go viral. Farve allegedly wasted no time drawing up a lawsuit for defamation about Sharpe’s remarks. Fast forward to October 2023 and that case was dismissed yet Farve went for the appeal.

According to Complex, On September 16 his appeal was denied and Shannon can put the situation behind him, for now. Sharpe addressed the situation on “Nightcap” after co-host Chad Ochocinco questioned why Farve was so worried about Shannon’s comments.

“I won my appeal… He said I defamed him,” shared Sharpe. “They said, ‘Mr. Sharpe offered strong opinions based on things that were reported as facts.’ And… That’s not defamation. Look, there’s a chance he tries to throw a Hail Mary and take it to the Supreme Court, who knows? But I was never going to back down.” He continued, “[If] I’m wrong, I’m wrong, I don’t believe I defamed Brett Favre. I believe I offered a very strong opinion on what was reported.”

Shannon stood on business reiterating he was speaking facts and won’t apologize but also isn’t above apologizing if it’s warranted.

I was never going to apologize, because I don’t believe I did anything wrong,” he said, referencing Favre demand for an apology before filing the lawsuit. “If I say something and somebody like, okay, Meg Thee Stallion, she took what I said… It hurt her. Okay, I ain’t got no problem. ‘Meg, I’m sorry. That wasn’t my intention.’ Intent don’t matter, because you were equally as offended, even though that wasn’t my intention. … I don’t believe I defamed Brett, I don’t I was offering a strong opinion on what was being reported.”

Unfortunately, if Farve takes the case to the Supreme Court we will never know the motivation for focusing on Sharpe. However, the fact the two played in the NFL together makes it easy to understand how he could take Sharpe’s statements differently than anyone else’s.

