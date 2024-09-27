Crash Out Chronicles: Messiest Reactions To Cardi B & Offset’s Extra Toxic TussleFuffle Across The Internet

“One thing about those tables, they always gon’ turn”

Social media was tuned into the latest toxic tussle between Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset who crashed all the way out with allegations that his superstar wife cheated on him while pregnant with their third child.

To that, the ‘WAP’ rapper responded “And did!!!!” before dragging the moonwalking Migo to hee-hee-Hell and back in front of millions online.

“I am on one today,” she snapped. “When I tell you these n***s ain’t s***, please believe me.” “When people be saying ‘narcissist, narcissist,’ I’d be like, do y’all even know what that word means?” she said. “But now I really do see what’s a f****g narcissist.”

In her viral livestream, she slammed Offset’s behavior, accusing him of trying to control her as she moves on from their rocky marriage.

Since you wanna f–king threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s–t because I’m moving on?” she vented. “Move on. Why can’t you move on?!” “It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right?” she added. “It’s no fun when I’m slinging p***y, right? Are we going to court war?”

In another IG Live, Cardi added that she deeply regrets her relationship with Offset but not their three children Culture, 6, Wave, 3, and the third child they welcomed earlier this month.

“I regret you,” she said bluntly. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

Naturally, Offset pressed on with his petty tirade by alleging that he “won” because Cardi is his baby mama.

“Everybody can see I don’t want you! It’s ok I’m not talking bout this Nomo all love u will be calling after a couple months. U my bm I won. [laughing emoji]”

Refusing to back down, Cardi fired back with text messages allegedly from this weekend of the messy Migo asking her to reconcile.

“U don’t want me?” reads an alleged text from Offset. “Not really,” Cardi seemingly responds. “Okay, u want somebody else?” Offset seemingly asks before conceding and saying “Ok I’ll leave you alone.”

As expected, social media erupted with all sorts of messy shenanigans in the latest action-packed chapter of the estranged couple’s not-completely-convincing split.

Refusing to let the situation go, Offset had one last shot for Cardi that showed just how low he’s willing to go. Takeoff???

Do you think it’s finally a wrap for Cardi and Offset? Or do you see them getting back together yet again? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Cardi and Offset’s messy tussle on the flip.