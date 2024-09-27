Young Dolph Killer Justin Johnson Sentenced To Life In Prison, Brags On Social Media About Not Snitching

Young Dolph’s killer was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of taking the life of the Memphis rapper.

Justice has been served in the murder of Young Dolph who was killed in Memphis, Tennessee in 2021. Failed rapper Justin “StraightDrop” Johnson was previously arrested in connection to the murder along with Hernandez Govan and Cornelius Smith. As the trial began this week, prosecutors laid out their case perfectly with undeniable amounts of evidence.

Goven and Smith also testified against Johnson giving a play-by-play of how this all unfolded.

One of the biggest bombshells revealed in court was that Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook, who was murdered in January, ordered the hit on Dolph with a promise of $100K for the murder. Police evidence showed the alleged killers contacted Jook before and immediately after the shooting.

As previously reported the faux-assassins for hire revealed that despite being told they’d make six figures, they only received $800.

According to Rolling Stone, Johnson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson will now serve life in prison.

Young Dolph’s Fiancé & Sister React To Justin Johnson’s Guilty Verdict

Young Dolph’s fiancée Mia Jaye addressed the verdict on social media shortly after it was announced.

“This brings relief and restores my confidence in the justice system.” Mia Jaye said before thanking law enforcement, prosecutors and “everyone involved for their diligent work” in securing the conviction. “We are also grateful to the public for standing with us and advocating for accountability throughout this process,” Jaye continued. “The past three years, marked by the loss of Adolph and the events leading to the trial, have been incredibly frustrating. My faith has been tested, but Adolph’s tragic execution has only strengthened my resolve to fight – not only for him but for all Black men. This is just the beginning of our journey toward achieving full justice for Adolph, and we will patiently support the unfolding of that process.”

Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown also spoke with Rolling Stone after the verdict and said Johnson’s murder conviction was “worth the wait.”

“I’m feeling relief that justice was brought today. We finally got to see the full picture of what happened, and it’s going to help with the healing process,” Young Dolph‘s sister Carlisa Brown said. “We had reassurance it was a strong case, but we didn’t know everything,” Brown says. “Based on the evidence, it wasn’t a shock [Johnson was convicted]. The person responsible had to reap the consequences and get what they deserved. It was worth the wait.”

Brown also confirmed the family would continue giving back to the community through the rapper’s IdaMae Family Foundation.

“We need to keep moving forward and doing what he would want us to do,” Brown says. “With this three-year anniversary coming up, I’m going to continue doing what he loved doing, which was giving back.”

After receiving life in prison, TheShadeRoom reports that Johnson took to Instagram to clout chase and brag about “not snitching.”

“These n***as taking criminal responsibility I’m taking street responsibility regardless I’m foreva the biggest they can throw away the keys before I ever eat da cheese.”