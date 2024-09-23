apple-news

Prosecutors Claim Young Dolph Hit Came From Yo Gotti's Brother

Prosecutors Allege $100k Hit On Young Dolph Was Ordered By Yo Gotti’s Brother Big Jook, One Defendant Reveals He Only Received $800

Published on September 23, 2024

Young Dolph - Rolling Loud New York 2021

Young Dolph – Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

On the opening day of the murder trial of Memphis rapper Young Dolph prosecutors allege $100k Hit came from Yo Gotti’s brother.

After Young Dolphs violent murder in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 2021, justice could finally be on the way. Three suspects will finally stand trial for the murder and allegedly two will testify against the third co-defendant.

According to Local Memphis, prosecutors began opening statements with the news Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan would testify against Justin Johnson. In the moment it seemed like a major bombshell however there was bigger news on the horizon.

TMZ, later reported prosecutors alleged Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook placed a $100k on Young Dolph.

“Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he’s put out a hit, a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph,” Shelby County DA Hagerman told the court. “He has met with Justin. He has met with Cornelius and they think they’re ready to do it.”

Prosecutors showed footage of Young Dolph’s final seconds as he picked up cookies for his grandmother inside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

While these are mostly claims, prosecutors must prove them in the coming weeks. It shouldn’t be that hard as one of the shooters, Cornelius allegedly confirmed the hit placed on Dolph.

It was also revealed he was expected to receive $40k but only took home $800 for the shooting. Several families were forever changed over senseless violence and greed

