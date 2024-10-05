RHOP Season 9 Exclusive: Ashley Sends Well Wishes To Candiace & Comments On The Katie Rost & Chris Samuels Photo Fallout

#RHOP is returning Sunday, and one of the wives is sending baby blessings to a former enemy, dishing on a fellow housewife’s DUI and commenting on a Potomac photo scandal.

Ashley Darby has been one of the cherry blossom beauties featured on the Bravo show since season one and she’s grateful to be back.

As she prepared for season 9, she told BOSSIP that she’s been reflecting on her incredible journey since joining the cast.

“Sometimes I have to go back and watch previous seasons because so much has happened over these last eight years,” said Ashley to Managing Editor Dani Canada while noting that she feels deep gratitude for the series that’s chronicled her major life like the birth of her children, Dean and Dylan Darby. “It’s truly an honor,” she said with pride.

As previously reported this season is introducing fresh faces; Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux, and while Ashley admitted that she missed her close friend, Robyn Dixon, she embraced the change. “I love her,” Ashley said of Robyn, “but I have to respect the process.

According to the pageant Queen, Robyn’s absence was deeply felt, especially during the season’s more intense moments.

“Robyn has this energy about her,” Ashley said. “You can always rely on her to be the voice of reason. Sometimes there were a lot of unreasonable moments that could have really relied on some Robyn Dixon. Itust would have been nice to have her clear perspective on things at times but you know she was only a text away.”

Ashley told BOSSIP that getting to know new cast members, like Stacy, brought a fresh dynamic to the group, even if it started a bit rocky between them.

” I’ve known Stacy for a while because she’s been in the DC area, but I didn’t know her in this way,” Ashley told BOSSP. “I didn’t know all her nitty gritty. You know, I got all into her business. She wasn’t quite used to that, she wasn’t really prepared for it. But eventually, we got we got there,” she added. “We got to a good place. It just starts out a little rocky.”

Speaking of getting into people’s business, Ashely defended herself from accusations of being messy, something #RHOP watchers have long alleged.

According to Ashley, she’s not messy, she’s a millennial oversharer who doesn’t dish out what she can’t take.

“I feel like we have a responsibility to our friendship group and to this process that we are going to be forthcoming. And some people may have a hard time getting in the groove. It may not be as natural to everybody to share all their business. I am a millennial, you know, I overshare, I admit that. So I’m just ushering them into the way of being free.”

Hit the flip for more Ashley including her thoughts on Karen’s DUI, Candiace’s pregnancy, and THAT scandalous photo of Katie Rost and Chris Samuels.